Fortnite leaks: New Season 6 NPCs, loot trading system, Zero Point goes boom, and more

Chapter 2 Season 6 is merely five days away, and numerous Fortnite leaks have surfaced on social media.
According to recent rumors, NPCs will be present in Season 6 with a loot selling feature, and they will actively contribute to the Zero Point storyline.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will feature the second part of the Zero Point storyline, which began with Agent Jonesy and his band of hunters. Rumors and Fortnite leaks also suggest that these NPCs will get a much more interactive and inclusive role next season.
A grand narrative has been set up with Batman in the forefront, and most of these rumors point to a full-blown DC collaboration in Fortnite Season 6.
Popular YouTube channel Top5Gaming presented a comprehensive view of these recent Fortnite leaks and hidden secrets in Season 6.
NPCs will play a significant part in Season 6, according to recent Fortnite leaks
Top5Gaming spoke about ten changes coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 in a YouTube video. The highlight of these leaks remains the loot selling feature with which NPCs will be equipped in the new season.
In Fortnite Season 6, players will be allowed to sell their loot to exchange gold bars from the NPCs in-game. Additionally, the NPC will interact with players by using the "Make It Rain" emote.
Top5Gaming also mentioned that the gold bar currency system and NPCs might also get a dynamic change in Fortnite Season 6. Apart from upgrading and providing exotic weapons, NPCs will play a massive part in the Season 6 storyline.
Zero Point has become increasingly unstable, and with five days to go before Season 6, Fortnite leaks suggest that more NPCs will come to the island.
Simultaneously, the unstable Zero Point might blast at any time, contributing to the lore Epic Games has been building on from Season 5.
While Agent Jonesy and some of his hunters will be removed from the island, new ones will appear once Batman has arrived in Season 6. Rumors suggest that these new NPCs will also drive all over the map in vehicles.
Besides these major leaks, there are a bunch of speculations about DC-themed NPCs coming to Fortnite, with Deathstroke being the recent notable DC character associated with Fortnite NPCs.
There is also speculation of Kevin the Cube returning to the Island in Season 6. However, it is uncertain whether it will arrive as a meteor or transform from the Zero Point itself.
The possibilities are endless as fans look forward to the imminent arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.