Fortnite Season 6 official teaser reveals Wolves, Genie and Robot Jonesy arriving next

Epic Games recently updated a Reality Log Tweet which serves as the latest teaser for Fortnite Season 6.

Agent Jonesy speaks in the Reality Log and he sounds quite distraught. He mentions that the Zero Point has become unstable and that his team has lost control of the omnipotent power source.

Fortnite Season 5 is about to come to a definitive end, and this latest teaser marks the beginning of the end for Agent Jonesy's narrative arc in Fortnite. However, it doesn't seem that this will be the end for the iconic Fortnite character.

The teaser also revealed that Wolves, Genie, and Robot Jonesy, will be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 teaser reveals Wolves, Robot Jonesy, and much more

Image via Epic Games

The first teaser for Fortnite Season 6 has dropped, and it subtly hinted at some of the new things players should expect to see next season.

The Reality Log Twitter post came with four distinct images that Fortnite data miners have deciphered.

Image via Epic Games

According to HYPEX, the image with the Soccer Jersey and number 10 is a subtle hint at Neymar. Fortnite Brasil recently posted a Tweet quoting the iconic soccer star, and fans might get to see a Neymar x Fortnite collaboration in Season 6.

Simultaneously, the images also reveal the first look at the Wolves NPC, which will arrive in Fortnite Season 6. The Wolves were teased back when Kratos came to the Island, and it looks like they will actively contribute to the storyline in Season 6.

Genie skin could be coming next season according to. @HappyPower pic.twitter.com/CSaSqUmJgL — fortnite season 6 leaks (@RodneyDonahue4) March 12, 2021

The two other images consisted of ruins-designed patterns, and it might be related to the Genie skin coming in Fortnite Season 6.

At the same time, the fourth image featured a bow, which might be added in the next season as a mythic weapon. Perhaps it will be the grappler that Batman brings along with him in Fortnite Season 6.

He’s given everything to the Order... and for what?



3.16.2021. pic.twitter.com/m5UDB8ng6u — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 13, 2021

According to popular data miner iFireMonkey, the latest teaser is the first one to drop before Fortnite Season 6. There is speculation of two other trailers dropping before Fortnite Season 5 ends on 15th March 2021.

To anyone watching the new video, I made an oopsie and accidentally had like 3 minutes of a black screen due to an extra outro file I didn't realize was on the timeline, it should be fixed whenever youtube processes the edit o/ pic.twitter.com/fnLoXjLNqT — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 13, 2021

The data miner also highlighted Agent Jonesy's speech in the Reality Log video. Jonesy says, "I have dedicated my life to the order, I have given everything..and for what?"

These words from Agent Jonesy reflected his lack of faith in the Imagined Order.

Ever since coming to the island in Fortnite Season 5, Jonesy has not been able to establish contact with his superiors at the Imagined Order.

It is apparent from Jonesy's voice that he has given up on the situation, and that the Zero Point might explode at any time.

So.. about this tweet. Take a closer look at the new teaser. :) https://t.co/6GjVjuOBo9 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 13, 2021

The video also featured an image of Agent Jonesy from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season X. This might foreshadow the upcoming events in Fortnite Season 6.

With Batman's imminent arrival on the horizon, fans are eagerly waiting for the next trailer to reveal more details about Fortnite Season 6.