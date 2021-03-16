Fortnite Season 6 leaks: Pump Shotgun returns, new POIs, new weapons, and much more

The downtime for Fortnite Season 6 has begun, and leaks about the upcoming update are spreading across social media like wildfire.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has officially ended. Unlike previous seasons, there is no live event to celebrate the events of the previous season. Instead, Epic Games has scheduled the live event at the beginning of Fortnite Season 6.

Pump Shotguns Return Tonight! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 16, 2021

The downtime for the servers has started, and data miners have delved deep into game files for uncovering all the hidden secrets of Fortnite Season 6.

So far, it has been confirmed that the Pump Shotgun will return to Fortnite Season 6, and a war-torn Jonesy skin will also be present, along with some new map changes coming to the game.

The Pump Shotgun is coming back to Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 leaks are flooding in, and according to popular data miners, the fabled Pump Shotgun is finally returning to the game.

LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — FaZe Sway (@FaZeSway) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

LET'S FREAKING GOOOOOOO!!! — TG (@TypicalGamer) March 16, 2021

After being vaulted at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, the publishers have finally decided to unvault the fan-favorite Pump Shotgun.

Popularly recognized for its accuracy and high damage, the Pump Shotgun will definitely change the meta in Fortnite Season 6.

NEW season 6 battle pass skins (Bad quality until PC update is out).



^ Fortnite 16.00 update leak. pic.twitter.com/FOmftpfvpQ — Aminey (@TheAminey) March 16, 2021

Popular data miner Hypex revealed on Twitter that the Pump Shotgun has been added to the game files for Fortnite Season 6. There is also speculation that the weapon might return with some new attachments in the next season.

New POIs and weapons are coming to Fortnite Season 6

Advertisement

New strings:



• Grave Feather

• Grave Feather Bundle

• Cluck

• Cluck (Slurpy)

• Cluck (Eggsplosive)

• Chainsaur

• Chainsaur (Indigo) — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) March 16, 2021

Hypex also updated a tweet with the names of the new locations and POIs coming in Fortnite Season 6. The Zero Point Crisis live event will devour the Fortnite map and will bring in some new POIs in place of the old ones.

Possible new main POIs: - Colossal Crops, The Spire Point, Boney Burbs — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 16, 2021

According to the data miner, three new POI codes and strings have been added to the Fortnite Season 6 game files. The three new POIs in Fortnite Season 6 are: Colossal Crops, The Spire Point, and Boney Burbs.

However, there is no official confirmation from Epic Games about the location of these POIs.

Fans and players will have to wait until the Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis live event unfolds to discover these new places.

Advertisement

Upcoming items:



Primal Stink Bow

Hunter's Cloak

Primal Rifle

Primal Flame Bow

Primal Bow

Primal Pistol

Chicken

Makeshift Bow

Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Mechanical Bow

Mechanical Explosive Bow

Revolver

Frog

Stink Fish — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 16, 2021

Hypex also tweeted about a number of items, weapons, and pieces of equipment that will be coming to Fortnite Season 6. In his tweet, he mentioned 14 different items, which are as follows:

Primal Stink

Bow Hunter's

Cloak Primal

Rifle Primal

Flame Bow

Primal Bow

Primal Pistol

Chicken Makeshift Bow

Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Mechanical Bow

Mechanical Explosive Bow

Revolver Frog Stink Fish

It is quite apparent from this leak that bows and arrows will be coming to Fortnite Season 6, and it will change the meta completely.

Fortnite is turning into more of a hunter-based-bounty dynamic which will also see a new mechanic for the gold bar currency.

''Do you feel the Stink Fish is Too Weak, Just Right, or Too Strong?''



A Stink Fish, will it work the same as a Gas Grenade? 👀 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 16, 2021

With all these leaks and speculations in hand, players are looking forward to the Zero Point Crisis finale as it would provide more insight into the next season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Zero Point Crisis is scheduled to release on March 16, 2021, at 4 AM ET/1 AM PT. Players can either watch it live on YouTube or log in to Fortnite to watch the solo cinematic experience.