Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 release time revealed

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is just hours away, and fans cannot help but wonder what is in store for the next season.

Epic Games recently posted the final trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 as a YouTube video. The video link is scheduled to go live in two hours, as Season 5 will come to a definitive end.

The video itself is 3 minutes long, and it promises to be a solo cinematic experience. The Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis will feature Agent Jonesy and his band of hunters going up against the Imagined Order.

With all the leaks and speculations building up, fans and players are excited to know what is coming in the new season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 release date, event timing, and Zero Point Crisis explained

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is scheduled to release on March 16th, 2021, at 4 AM ET/1 AM PT. The server downtime has begun, and data miners have started gathering all the information they can about the upcoming season.

So excited for S6 tomorrow! Been working on this next moment of Fortnite for a longgg time.



My advice:



It’s best without spoilers! Don’t look at stuff until you can experience yourself. It’s worth it.



Also, if you care what you’re ‘wearing’ to the finale equip before downtime! — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 15, 2021

According to all the leaks that have surfaced, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Zero Point Crisis will feature a massive war between the IO Guards and Agent Jonesy's team.

During downtime, patch rollout times will vary per platform, but downtime for ALL platforms will end at the same time.



With the launch of the new Season, please note that patch sizes will be larger than normal on all platforms. [2/2] — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 15, 2021

Jonesy, tasked with stopping people from escaping the Fortnite simulation, has turned rogue. His clearance has been revoked by the Imagined Order, and Jonesy is preparing for revenge.

Simultaneously, Agent Jonesy was seen wearing some of the accessories from his fellow hunters. This points to the fact that some hunters might not return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Tamable wolves are confirmed to be in this season, also new Chickens, Frogs & Boars! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 16, 2021

As for Agent Jonesy himself, data miners have confirmed that he will be present in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 as an outfit. This has left players wondering if he will be a part of the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass or a separate purchasable bundle.

New Weapons:



- Mechanical Explosive Bow

- Mechanical Shockwave Bow

- Primal Stink Bow

- Primal Flame Bow

- Mechanical Bow

- Makeshift Bow

- Primal SMG

- Makeshift Submachine Gun

- Primal Shotgun

- Makeshift Shotgun

- Primal Rifle

- Makeshift Rifle

- Primal Pistol



/1 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 16, 2021

The Fortnite narrative has arrived at a crossroads where two opposites will collide. On the one hand, there is Agent Jonesy ready to protect the reality from shattering. On the other, the Imagined Order wants to wipe the slate clean and start the simulation over again.

This massive battle between supreme forces promises to be a spectacle in Fortnite Season 6. The best that players can do is wait for the update, and catch the live event as soon as it goes up on YouTube.

Players can watch the Fortnite Season 6 live solo cinematic experience on YouTube in two hours.