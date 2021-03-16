Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 release time revealed

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is just hours away, and fans cannot help but wonder what is in store for the next season.
Epic Games recently posted the final trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 as a YouTube video. The video link is scheduled to go live in two hours, as Season 5 will come to a definitive end.
The video itself is 3 minutes long, and it promises to be a solo cinematic experience. The Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis will feature Agent Jonesy and his band of hunters going up against the Imagined Order.
With all the leaks and speculations building up, fans and players are excited to know what is coming in the new season.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 release date, event timing, and Zero Point Crisis explained
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is scheduled to release on March 16th, 2021, at 4 AM ET/1 AM PT. The server downtime has begun, and data miners have started gathering all the information they can about the upcoming season.
According to all the leaks that have surfaced, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Zero Point Crisis will feature a massive war between the IO Guards and Agent Jonesy's team.
Jonesy, tasked with stopping people from escaping the Fortnite simulation, has turned rogue. His clearance has been revoked by the Imagined Order, and Jonesy is preparing for revenge.
Simultaneously, Agent Jonesy was seen wearing some of the accessories from his fellow hunters. This points to the fact that some hunters might not return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.
As for Agent Jonesy himself, data miners have confirmed that he will be present in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 as an outfit. This has left players wondering if he will be a part of the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass or a separate purchasable bundle.
The Fortnite narrative has arrived at a crossroads where two opposites will collide. On the one hand, there is Agent Jonesy ready to protect the reality from shattering. On the other, the Imagined Order wants to wipe the slate clean and start the simulation over again.
This massive battle between supreme forces promises to be a spectacle in Fortnite Season 6. The best that players can do is wait for the update, and catch the live event as soon as it goes up on YouTube.
Players can watch the Fortnite Season 6 live solo cinematic experience on YouTube in two hours.