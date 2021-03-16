Fortnite Season 6 alleged Battle Pass leak reveals new Chick outfit

With just a few hours to go before Fortnite Season 6 officially begins, leaks and speculations are popping up all around social media.

The most recent leak revealed the upcoming Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass theme and some outfits that players will see next season.

Soo..#FortniteSeason6

Confirmed things:



1: The Tabor Hill leaks..

:

Wolves (in the teasers)

Chicken Skin (just leaked)



We can basically assume that Lara and the other leaks are true aswell then. — Fez (@ImFezYT) March 15, 2021

Chapter Season 5 is about to conclude, and Fortnite Season 6 is right around the corner. As confirmed by Epic Games, the latest season will start with a live-event that promises to be a solo cinematic experience.

Agent Jones and his band of warriors will be going up against the Imagined Order in the Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis storyline. Players can expect this battle to reveal several new outfits and characters coming to the game in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass skin leak shows Chick outfit coming to the game

100% that this is a battle pass skin, and a possible dire remix coming too #fortniteseason6 pic.twitter.com/T5Qeb8sfST — Fez (@ImFezYT) March 15, 2021

Recently, a major leak surfaced on Twitter that allegedly claimed to be the first outfit of the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.

While there is no official confirmation from Epic Games, there is a slight hint that this outfit is coming to the game soon.

Twitter user, @ImFezYT recently uploaded a bunch of Tweets that revealed the concept art for these upcoming skins in Fortnite Season 6. The user also mentioned that most of these leaks are not going to be publicized since the update is in a few hours.

I can not confirm or deny that that is real.



If its fake, well done.



It looks like a epic production tho, and it looks like the standart "BattlePassImage" but then with a white background — Fez (@ImFezYT) March 15, 2021

He provided an image of a chicken-like outfit carrying the Black Drum Shotgun from Fortnite Save The World. This indicates that the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass will have a Chick outfit as well as a weapon wrap.

@ImFezYT also mentioned that popular Fortnite content creator Tabor Hill has already spoken about the Chick outfit coming to Fortnite Season 6. Based on this rationale, he mentions that all probable speculations by Tabor Hill might come true next season.

This includes the Wolves NPC, Agent Jonesy Battle Pass skin, Neymar Icon Series Skin, and a few more DC skins in Fortnite Season 6.

That being said, players and Fornite fans should take this information with a grain of salt. Leaks and speculations are always running rampant right before the season drops, and not all of them are credible.

Same thing here btw , i'm not interested in leaking events https://t.co/VRRWAPxX1t — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) March 15, 2021

I'm not gonna post tomorrow's event gameplay during downtime simply to not spoil people who don't have interests in event leaks, and i hope other people won't post it too.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 15, 2021

However, the alleged Chick skin might be in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass for two primary reasons.

First of all, data miners in the Fortnite community are popular for leaking content before it arrives. However, they maintain a rule when it comes to seasonal updates and live events.

Usually, popular data miners refrain from leaking major content details.

This time they have done the same by unanimously deciding not to post any rumors surrounding the Chick outfit in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.

Tonight's Item Shop sections!



• Daily (1x)

• Hunters (7x)

• Featured (1x)

• Lucky Offers (1x)

• Squatingdog's Locker (1x) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 15, 2021

This unanimous gatekeeping of an alleged leaked outfit proves that there is some credibility behind the leak that has surfaced. It also goes to show that some of the speculations about Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass are quite accurate.

Only time will tell which other outfit will make its way to the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass. The Fortnite Zero Point Crisis drops on YouTube at 4 AM ET/1 AM PT on 16 March 2021.