Fortnite Season 6 Leaks: Midas spotted, Battle Pass skins, Jonesy goes wild, and more

Epic Games recently released a trailer for Fortnite Season 6, and it revealed everything that is coming to the upcoming season.

The trailer features a Reality Log from Agent Jonesy, who was tasked with stabilizing Zero Point. Agent Jonesy, the frontman of Fortnite, has now gone rogue. Subsequently, the Imagined Order revoked his credentials.

The trailer also distinctly mentions the most infamous group in Fortnite, The Seven. Simultaneously, some of the images shown in the trailer reveal that Midas is going to make a return to Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 trailer reveals Midas, The Seven, and Agent Jonesy going rogue

The recently released Fortnite Season 6 trailer focuses on some of the narrative details that fans will experience in the upcoming season.

It also features a few images that reveal which characters will be coming to Fortnite Season 6.

Wild. The word is Wild. pic.twitter.com/oajwSwKZY1 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 14, 2021

In the trailer, Agent Jonesy requests a specific file. However, it is clear from the Reality Log that the Imagined Order has revoked his security clearance.

Jonesy clearly mentioned The Seven in the Reality Log. This hints at the infamous group coming to Fortnite Season 6.

fortnite season 6 event leaked (real) pic.twitter.com/fs5PgFTrdK — NorCal Half 💫 (@HalfHeart) March 10, 2021

The trailer also features a specific image from past Fortnite Seasons. Popular YouTuber Tabor Hill suggested that the character in the image is none other than Agent Jonesy.

Sometimes what fortnite shows us is so obvious but we overthink it pic.twitter.com/YP4227orxl — bunker midas simp (@EtherealChi) March 14, 2021

However, a closer inspection of the image reveals that it is similar to the male Midas skin.

Midas is perhaps one of the most enigmatic characters in Fortnite's history. He has been heavily involved in the events of Chapter 2 and has taken over the Island in the past.

Midas being teased in the Fortnite Season 6 trailer is nothing less than a foreshadowing of things to come.

Marigold, the female version of Midas from another timeline, was also introduced in Fortnite Season 5. This means that Marigold will play an instrumental part in the Zero Point Crisis plot.

On the one hand, there is the ever-faithful Agent Jonesy, double-crossed by the Imagined Order. Midas and The Seven, on the other hand, are known for their ability to disrupt the established order.

At the same time, Epic Games previously confirmed that Batman would be arriving in Fortnite Season 6 to continue the Zero Point Crisis storyline.

Theory time, a thread:

I have a few theories about the fortnite storyline

Theory 1: Midas made a prototype for the first storm shield in the device event, he did this because he looked into the future in some way and saw what happens with the storm

Theory 2: The io are the — JD25ms (@JD25ms) March 15, 2021

With all the massive iconic forces at play, there is no saying what will happen in Fortnite Season 6. Speculations and theories suggest that Agent Jonesy will battle with the Imagined Order during the live event. The Seven will come to the island once the fight has stopped to restore balance.

I FOUND MIDAS' CHAIR ON THE LAST DAY OF SEASON 15 AAAAA #NintendoSwitch #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/LdgZjtU4M2 — Chiara 🍓 (@goldentovch) March 15, 2021

However, almost all speculation about Midas suggests that he would steal the dimension portal device from Agent Jonesy.

UPDATE 2:#Fortnite Season 6 Teaser number 2 has some more interesting ones!

+ Midas Legs and Device

+ Animal Foot/Cleat

+ Bird Beak



Let us know if you have any other suggestions! Thanks for the support! pic.twitter.com/Cm0bHpYJfI — Fenix_Gaming (@Lukasmerol0) March 15, 2021

With only a day to go before Fortnite Season 6 officially begins, fans are left to wonder about these plot changes. Fortnite Season 6 officially starts with a live event on 16 March 2021.