Fortnite Season 6 leaks: Teen Titans tower, Raven Battle Pass skin, Robin, Deathstroke, and much more

Fortnite Season 6 has officially entered its server downtime, and leaks about the upcoming season are surfacing all over social media.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has reached its definitive ending. The stage is set for a massive battle between Agent Jonesy and the Imagined Order. The Zero Point Crisis cinematic show will feature on YouTube, and players can watch it in-game after updating to v16.00.

Data miners have started rummaging the game files, and several new elements have surfaced, which gives an insight into the upcoming season.

From the looks of it, Fortnite Season 6 is about to get a major Teen Titans x Fortnite collaboration, and it will feature numerous DC characters from the iconic superhero group.

Teen Titans, Raven, Robin, Deathstroke outfits, and the Titans Tower in the new map of Fortnite Season 6

Raven is in Fortnite now lol https://t.co/skjjUAhKZy — reiwohs (@reiwohs) March 16, 2021

The recent leak, which has surfaced from data miners, comes after a leaked update by Fortnite Korea. Raven, one of the most popular DC characters of all time might be coming as a Battle Pass outfit in Fortnite Season 6.

Adding to that, Twitter user @slothy_s suggested that Fortnite Season 6 will feature a massive Teen Titans x Fortnite collaboration. This leak came with an image of the new Fortnite Season 6 map, and the fabled Titans Tower is featured at the center of the image.

This points to the fact that Fortnite Season 6 might get a few locations based entirely on the DC Universe. Fans are also speculating that Gotham City from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season X might pop up on the new map later in the season.

NO MAMEEEEEN RAVEN SIEMPRE HA ESTADO EN MI TOP 5 DE FAVS DE DC ALV Y AHORA EN FORTNITE https://t.co/WC1zjr3COe — DM (@deliarxm) March 16, 2021

However, the highlight of these leaks surrounding Teen Titans are the outfits coming to Fortnite Season 6. Besides Raven, players might also get to see Robin (Damian Wayne, not Dick Grayson) and Deathstroke.

The rumors about Deathstroke was leaked about a week ago, and most of it featured the anti-hero in his charismatic orange and black suit.

According to recent leaks, fans might get to see a Terra outfit as well, which might be designed after the "Teen Titans: Judas Contract" costume.

The iconic rivalry between Robin and Deathstroke will definitely be featured if these leaks are accurate about Fortnite Season 6. Also, the plot for the next season might depend on some of the previous interactions between these characters.

Iconic rivalry between Robin and Deathstroke (Image via DCAU)

The working theory stands that the plotline from Judas Contract, where Terra betrays the Teen Titans, might be emulated in Fortnite Season 6. Similarly, there are speculations that Raven will release the next big villain on Fortnite Island.

Any DC fan worth their grain of salt knows that Trigon, the devil himself, is Raven's biological father. His ability to disrupt the established order and wreak havoc upon humanity is quite popular in DC comics and TV shows.

Hence, it is plausible to assume that Trigon is coming to Fortnite Season 6 as the main antagonist. Fans and players can expect that Trigon's outfit might come unlockable in the Battle Pass.

With all the leaks, theories, and speculations in place, fans are looking forward to the Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis cinematic show. This will reveal more details about the new POIs, weapons, and characters coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Zero Point Crisis is scheduled to release on March 16, 2021, at 4 AM ET/1 AM PT.