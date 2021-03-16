How to get the Neymar outfit from the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass?

Fortnite Season 6 Primal recently went live with the latest v16.00 update, and it brought several new characters and POIs to the game.

Popular DC characters like Raven and original Fortnite outfits like the Foundation made their way to the island this season. Agent Jonesy has also teamed up with The Seven to stabilize the Zero Point in Fortnite Season 6.

Chapter 2, Season 6 Battle Pass Trailer!



thanks preston#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ErBm7Bltqh — Max // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) March 16, 2021

However, one iconic character was teased before the season began that has not been revealed yet.

Neymar, the iconic Brazilian soccer superstar, is also coming to Fortnite Season 6, and here's how players can own his outfit before others.

How to unlock Neymar from the Battle Pass in Fortnite Season 6

Epic Games recently released the Battle Pass trailer on Twitter along with some details about the Fortnite Season 6 plot. The video revealed all the outfits that players can obtain by purchasing the Battle Pass.

The Battle Pass will cost players around 950 V-Bucks, and it is absolutely worth it for two primary reasons.

Firstly, Fortnite players purchasing the Battle Pass will get all the DC characters like Raven and original Fortnite outfits like the Spire Assassin.

OF COURSE THE SECRET SKIN OF THE NEW BATTLE PASS IN FORTNITE IS LITERALLY NEYMAR JR THE SOCCER PLAYER EVERYONE GUVE FORTNITE A ROUND OF APPLAUSE!!!!!



I’m done with this game lmao pic.twitter.com/NQZqPp0Vsr — Jellie (@JellieTheOG) March 16, 2021

Simultaneously, players purchasing the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass will get Neymar as an unlockable special outfit.

According to Twitter user @JellieTheOG, Neymar Jr is the third special outfit in the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass.

The outfit is extremely rare, and it is unclear if Neymar will wear his club or country's jersey in-game.

Neymar himself confirmed the rumors of appearing in Fortnite Season 6 just a week ago by sharing a tweet from his profile. This all but confirms that the soccer icon will play an instrumental part in Fortnite Season 6.

slk fml neymar no fortnite pic.twitter.com/oKf3ul8NAA — Reflets ㋡ (@GustavoKai7) March 16, 2021

Simultaneously, data miners have delved deep into game files and discovered some of the details about Neymar in Fortnite Season 6.

However, players and fans are requested to take this information with a grain of salt as Epic Games has not confirmed it.

According to a deleted Reddit post, Neymar will be coming to Fortnite Season 6 with his own tournament and LTM. The image from the post is provided below.

Dexerto reached out to @ShiinaBR and explained that the screenshot of a supposed "Neymar Skin Release" article is completely faked by the Reddit user who posted it. so its probaly gonna be in the battle pass pic.twitter.com/rSTGPCMKlv — Ruin | Fortnite News & Leaks (@RuinLeaks) March 13, 2021

This is my prediction for the neymar skin.I'm thinking these two edit styles. Fortnite Brazil have changed there profile picture to the llama with the old Santos haircut.Fortnite have already collabed with santos.And they showed the 2014 world cup ball. 2014 neymar edit style pic.twitter.com/keDzU1s5Lt — TheTescoMan (@TTVTHETESCOLAD) March 13, 2021

The post also mentions that Neymar will be a part of the Fortnite Icon Series. It was also clarified that Neymar will be in the Item Shop on March 21st. This was reported almost 17 hours before the Battle Pass was released. However, this leak doesn't seem to be accurate.

Based on the in-game Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass, Neymar will arrive in 43 days. Popular data miner ShiinaBR also confirmed this with the help of corresponding game files.

BATTLE PASS SCREEN



Coming soon: Neymar Jr pic.twitter.com/K60ynQdl1V — Kraypex | Fortnite Leaks & News (@Kraypex) March 16, 2021

There has been speculation about a tournament and an LTM coming with him, but there is no official confirmation as of yet.

The neymar skin is fake this was 3 days ago pic.twitter.com/O4GaN5U1Cf — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) March 15, 2021

That being said, Neymar's inclusion in the "wild" Fortnite Season 6 will only enrich the narrative. It will also attract numerous new players to join Fortnite. Players and fans are excited to grind out the special outfit challenges once they are revealed.

The best way to get the Neymar outfit in Fortnite Season 6 is to purchase the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks and complete all the challenges in time to unlock the special outfit.