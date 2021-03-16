Fortnite Season 6 Week 1 Epic Quest: How to Find Golden Artifacts near the Spire

The much-anticipated Fortnite Season 6 has officially been released, and there are several new concepts for players to grasp before jumping onto the map.

The recently-released Zero Crisis cinematic gave fans and players a comprehensive idea about the narrative direction in the new season.

Part 2:

Find golden artifacts near The Spire



Week 1 Legendary Quest [5 Stages, same quest]:



Building upon the Zero Crisis events, Fortnite Season 6 has introduced tamable animals, crafting, new weapons, and new quests.

One of the first Epic Quests that players will get to grind in the new season is "Find Golden Artifacts near the Spire."

The focus here will be to help them complete this quest swiftly in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

How to "Find Golden Artifacts near the Spire" in Fortnite Season 6?

Week 1 Epic Quests:



Hunt Wildlife

Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons

Craft a Hunter's Cloak

Talk to characters

Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors

Craft Mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon



The Spire is a new POI that has replaced the previous Zero Point location in Fortnite Season 6. It is present right at the center of the map and has a towering structure that players can spot from a mile away.

The Spire is home to the Spire Assasin, the recently introduced NPC. It is also a Battle Pass skin, and players can purchase the entire BP for 950 V-Bucks.

The Golden Artifacts near the Spire are golden llamas. Players can find three of these llamas at the Spire, but they will have to be careful since Spire Assasin won't go down without a fight.

Popular YouTuber Perfect Score uploaded a video that revealed all the locations for the Golden Artifacts near the Spire in Fortnite Season 6.

Players can complete the Epic Quest in Fortnite Season 6 by collecting three Golden Artifacts near the Spire.

According to Perfect Score, the first Golden Artifact near the Spire is located on the Spire's northern stairs. Gamers can identify this spot easily as a blue wooden door it is covers it. Upon breaking the door, they will see the Golden Llama as well as a chest.

A new NPC in the game (Image via Epic Games)

The second Golden Artifact is hidden in the white house to the right, at the entrance of the Spire. Players can locate the Golden Llama hidden in the right corner of the room.

They can acquire the third and final Golden Artifact from the northeastern side of the stairs at the Spire. Users will get 20,000 XP for collecting each Golden Artifact in Fortnite Season 6.

A Golden Artifact in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to several Fortnite community members, the Golden Artifacts might not always be a golden llama. Some players have found that a Golden Sphinx is also present at the Spire.

Collecting the Sphinx will give the same amount of XP and help players complete the Epic Quest in Fortnite Season 6.