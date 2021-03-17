Who are The Seven in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

Epic Games recently introduced the fourth member of The Seven in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The character, known as The Foundation, is apparently the leader of The Seven.

The riveting narrative of Fortnite Season 5 came to a definitive conclusion when Agent Jonesy betrayed the Imagined Order. He threw the dimension portal device at the Zero Point, and it attracted The Seven to the Island.

The Foundation has finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, giving players and fans much more insight into The Seven. However, most information about this group is from previous sightings and events.

Who are the Seven, and how will they influence the events of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

The Seven are best described as the most mysterious organization in the Fortnite universe. They appear on the Fortnite island only when it is absolutely necessary.

Their crusade has been targeted at the Imagined Order ever since they first appeared in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4.

The Seven are known for their physical prowess and intellectual superiority. Until now, their goal seemed to be destabilizing the Fortnite simulation. In Season 6, the leader of The Seven will help Agent Jonesy stabilize Zero Point.

Due to the live event earlier today I felt like everyone could use a refresher on their seven lore.

via /r/FortNiteBR

by /u/TheBestSharky

( https://t.co/67DPBPoTsm) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/UPLXnLCLqi — RGH (Reddit Gaming Hub) (@FortNite_Hub_) March 17, 2021

The Fortnite universe is massive, and The Seven are rumored to be its first members. They have profound knowledge about how space and time work inside the Fortnite loop.

NEW skin (Part 3). THE SEVEN!



^ Fortnite 16.00 (Season 6) update leak. pic.twitter.com/KCWT3ngG4C — Aminey (@TheAminey) March 16, 2021

This recent teaming between The Seven and a former member of the Imagined Order (Agent Jonesy) has changed the narrative for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Fans are quite taken aback by this plot change, and the community is expecting to see a quick cameo from all members of The Seven in the new season.

The Visitor, The Scientist, and The Paradigm are three of the previously introduced members of The Seven. These original-lore characters were instrumental in previous seasons and might play a similar part in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Speculations suggest that the final fight between the Imagined Order and The Seven will introduce the infamous group's remaining members. Since their leader is teaming up with Agent Jonesy, the other members would likely follow the same path.

Hmm So In The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Trailer, John Jones Said "I Can Bring Back Geno" And The Visitor Said "And The Sisters!?" My Guessing Is Geno And The Sisters Might Be One Of The Seven Family !?!?#Fortnite #FortniteTheory #FortniteSeason6 #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/6wvOqU5xzo — GunasamssYT - Fortnite Leaks & News (@Gunasamss_YT) March 17, 2021

Fortnite’s Story based upon Greek Mythology? The Maps Athena and Apollo. The zero point resembles a celestial sphere. In G.M. Atlas loses and is forced to hold the vault of the sky (Kevin), which later forms the first celestial sphere. The “seven” may be the daughters of Atlas — FortniteSTW (@FortniteSTWorld) March 16, 2021

Their mission (for now) will be to stabilize the Zero Point from wiping out all of reality. Agent Jonesy realized that the Zero Point could not be 'tamed' without help from The Seven.

With Batman's imminent arrival on the horizon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, only time will tell if The Seven are actual allies or enemies in disguise.