Fortnite Season 6: The most useless weapons that players should avoid at all costs

Fortnite Season 6 saw the inclusion of a range of new weapons and an equally interesting crafting system. Just like every new season, some weapons were amazing while others failed to leave a mark.

It's difficult to avoid weapons in a battle royale game because the loot players come across depends entirely on chance. The fact that there's a crafting system in place means players will be able to craft weapons for themselves as they go.

Weapons in Fortnite Season 6 which failed to impress

As mentioned before, Fortnite currently features a range of new weapons. Some exotics from the previous season have also carried over into Fortnite Season 6 and can be purchased from the various NPCs scattered around the island.

The makeshift weapons aren't really that impressive. Even though they act as a precursor to primal or mechanical weapons, they're not impressive at all.

First of all, makeshift weapons are of common rarity, meaning they can be found all over the island, and in abundance. The makeshift SMG and makeshift rifle, in particular, are exceptionally weak.

#1 - Makeshift SMG

The makeshift SMG comes in three variants ( Image via Reddit (r/FortNiteBR: u/gh0stly2 )

SMGs are known for their quick rate of fire and the amount of damage they can deal in close quarters. They aren't as powerful as shotguns, but these weapons can hold their own in battle. SMGs are also known for being accurate, especially with their first shot.

However, the makeshift SMG in Fortnite Season 6 doesn't offer any first shot accuracy. Nor does it have a very fast fire rate. Once again, crafting this weapon will definitely improve its quality. Players should go for it if they've already acquired a better weapon or got no other alternative.

#2 - Makeshift Rifle

Image via Reddit ( r/FortNiteBR: u/gh0stly2 )

Although rifles can deal good damage over a medium-range, the makeshift rifle misses out on this perk. The weapon also lacks first shot accuracy.

Coupled with the slow rate of fire and the small magazine size, the makeshift rifle is a weapon players could avoid. Primal rifles are also pretty abundant in Fortnite Season 6 and can be used in place of this.

However, players should go with a makeshift rifle if they want to get their hands on the SCAR in Fortnite Season 6.