Fortnite Season 6 leak reveals the new "Junk Gun" that uses materials as ammo

After an explosive launch event, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 triumphantly announced its arrival to the world amid extensive fanfare.

Whenever a new season arrives, anticipation is bound to remain sky-high throughout the course of the season, as fans eagerly await the release of new weapons, skins and crossovers.

With data miners playing a vital role in providing crucial information, leaks are often known to command a significant amount of interest online.

According to one such leak by iFireMonkey, an imposing new weapon called the "Junk Gun" is set to arrive in-game soon:

In The Battle Pass Trailer, Cluck can be seen holding the "Junk Gun", an unreleased weapon in v16.00.



It appears that the ammo would be your materials, you would charge up the gun to "grind down" your materials, only to shoot them out at an enemy as an explosion. pic.twitter.com/Pix1swtCjj — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 17, 2021

What's unique about this weapon is the fact that it uses materials as explosive ammo.

According to HYPEX, the gun is also referred to as a "Recycler Weapon" which recycles materials to emit an "explosive junk bomb":

Upcoming "Recycler" Weapon, it will suck in/recycle some type of ammo/mats and shoot a "Junk Bomb", Here's some more text related to it!



- Harvest Ammo

- <Player> Scrapped Themselves

- <Player> Scrapped <Player2> With a Recycler pic.twitter.com/eMo3S0Ampi — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 17, 2021

This exciting new "Recycler weapon" is sure to add more firepower to an already stacked inventory that recently received a massive boost with the return of the beloved Pump shotguns.

Fortnite Season 6 set to usher in new weapons led by the "Junk Gun"

The upcoming Junk Gun was initially spotted by eagle-eyed Fortnite fans in the Battle Pass trailer of Season 6.

In the trailer, Cluck can be seen wielding the weapon as he joins forces with the likes of Lara Croft, Jonesy and Rebirth Raven to take on the ominous new leader of The Seven, The Foundation.

From revamping the Fortnite map with exciting new POIs to introducing a host of appealing new features such as tameable animals and a whole new "crafting" system, Epic Games certainly seems to have gone all out in providing fans with a wholesome Battle Royale experience.

Moreover, with the arrival of the leaked "Junk Gun/ Recycler Weapon" looming large, it looks like the act of harvesting materials in-game is all set to receive an exciting new twist once v16.00 arrives.