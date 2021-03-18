Popular YouTuber shows how to get free loot from NPCs in Fortnite Season 6

Epic Games recently changed the NPC locations in Fortnite Season 6, and it seems that the publisher has also tweaked their functionality for the new season.

NPCs were designed to give players "exotic" weapons and upgrade floor loot weapons in Fortnite Season 5. However, a recent demonstration by popular YouTuber Tabor Hill shows that NPCs will now give free loot to players in Fortnite Season 6.

Players can even get high-rarity loot for free, like the Legendary Pump Shotgun, from these NPCs in Fortnite Season 6. In his video, Hill shows how players might have overlooked this dynamic in the current season.

YouTuber Tabor Hill demonstrates how to get free loot from NPCs in Fortnite Season 6

In Tabor Hill's video, players can see how to collect free loot in Fortnite Season 6 just by interacting with NPCs. This new feature can change the game in more ways than one.

NPCs distribute all sorts of equipment, weapons, and crafting items as free loot in Fortnite Season 6. Players can collect this free loot from each of the individual NPCs every time they interact with them.

Only 6 NPCs offer weapon upgrades:



Jonesy The First (Pleasant Park)

Bandolette (Flushed Factory)

Dummy (Compact Cars)

The Reaper (Boost Pad)

Remedy (Craggy Cliffs)

Jules (Camp Cod)#Fortnite — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 17, 2021

Hill mentioned in his video that the mechanics are a bit too overpowering. Players won't effectively focus on looting anymore, as it is easier to get free materials, weapons, crafting items, and other pieces of equipment from NPCs in Fortnite Season 6.

At the same time, finding these NPCs quickly on the map will help players stay ahead of opponents in the current season. As of now, there are 46 NPCs scattered all over the map.

Here are all the NPCs locations! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/a3zV2JOfdj — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 17, 2021

Knowing their locations and the number of gold bars needed to purchase new weapons from them will give players the edge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Tabor Hill also mentioned that the bounty feature from Season 5 is still active with the NPCs for the current season. He recommends that players make it a habit to interact with these NPCs to get free loot.

"Get your free item, all you have to do is talk to them."

Hill also checked out some of the new POIs added this season and stumbled across a new NPC, Rebirth Raven. She was recently introduced to the game through the Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass. Hill mentioned that interacting with Raven will allow players to purchase special items like Rifts.

New purchasable items from NPCs!



- Disguises

- Rifts

- Intel on Next Storm Circle



Via @iFireMonkey — Guaco - Fortnite Leaks (@GuacoLeaks) March 16, 2021

Rifts teleport players back into the sky so that they can fly to a new location. This new feature will help players rotate swiftly from highly contested areas.

Players can purchase Rifts from Raven at Fort Crumpet for about 245 gold bars. They can also purchase the "Reveal Future Storm Circle" option for 170 gold bars to get an idea of the upcoming storm circle in-game.

However, there is another secret ability for players to purchase from NPCs in Fortnite Season 6.

Turning into a prop in Fortnite

There Are Some HUGE NPC Changes In Season 6! (NPCs Buffed To Give You FREE Loot) https://t.co/HPMAOhBMUm #Fortnite #Season6 — Tabor Hill (@TaborTimeYT) March 17, 2021

Hill also demonstrated how players can turn into a prop this season by visiting the Bushranger NPC near Pleasant Park. Players can purchase the "Activate Prop Disguise" option from the Bushranger for 75 gold bars.

Players can turn into props like Slurp Barrels or a wooden crates by purchasing this option from the Bushranger.

According to Hill, this dynamic will suit players who prefer a camping game-style.

Tabor Hill concluded by appreciating Epic Games for adding all these new changes to NPCs this season. Dynamic changes like these will keep things fresh and facilitate a unique meta in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.