Fortnite Season 6: How to get a Pump Shotgun every game

The return of the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Season 6 is extremely joyous news for most players in the community.

The Pump Shotgun should NEVER be removed from Fortnite.



It is the most satisfying weapon to use and it’s not even close.



Please never vault it again, @FortniteGame. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) March 16, 2021

However, finding one of these rare and extremely powerful shotguns can be quite tricky for Fortnite players. Fortunately for them, Epic Games has ensured to have at least one guaranteed method to find the coveted weapon in Fortnite Season 6.

As has been discovered by multiple players, the Pump Shotgun can be found in possession of an NPC called "Gut Bomb." Players can find this NPC near its spawn location at The Durrr Burger point of interest located towards the western side of the Guardian of the Woods.

Here's a detailed guide on how to claim a pump shotgun in every game of Fortnite Season 6.

How to find Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Season 6

In order to claim the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Season 6, players will simply need to duel and defeat Gut Bomb. However, it is extremely important for players to note that Gut Bomb is equipped with the epic-tier Pump Shotgun during the duel and can be extremely hard to defeat.

Players though, can easily overcome this problem by building tight corners and catching the NPC off guard. Once the player manages to defeat Gut Bomb, they will be able to find an epic-tier Pump Shotgun lying on the spot where the NPC was eliminated.

(Image via Epic Games)

To ensure that the player is able to secure the Pump Shotgun in every game of Fortnite Season 6, players are advised to make a direct landing at Durrr Burger and defeat the NPC before anyone else arrives at the location.

Nevertheless, in case a player misses out on the chance to duel Gut Bomb in a specific game, they shouldn't despair, as they will still have a chance of finding the Pump Shotgun as random loot in Fortnite Season 6.

The pump shotgun is back in the *NEW* Fortnite chapter 2 season 6! #FortniteSeason6 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/qMtQBA2It2 — Gopex - Your Fortnite News 🚀 (@ItzGopex) March 16, 2021

Having said that, it is safe to say that Epic Games' decision to bring back the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Season 6 is something that the community has long been waiting for.