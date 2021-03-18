Fortnite Season 6: All new Floppers and how to use them

Fortnite Season 6 was released on March 16th, and players are overjoyed with all the new content and features that have been introduced to the game.

Floppers are a type of consumable fish in Fortnite that grants players 40 HP regeneration with each use and can be stacked up to 4 times. These kinds of fish in Fortnite Season 6 require a second to consume and instantly grant the HP to the player.

In order to consume a Flopper, players simply need to equip the desired Flopper and click on the fire button to start consuming the fish. There are three types of Floppers currently present in Fortnite Season 6. They are:

Orange Flopper

Green Flopper; and

Blue Flopper.

Despite flaunting different colors, all the aforementioned Floppers in Fortnite Season 6 have the same in-game functionality.

Apart from the three basic Floppers, Epic Games has added three additional categories of Floppers in Season 6. These include:

Stink Floppers;

Hop Floppers; and

Vendetta Floppers.

All Floppers in Fortnite Season 6

Stink Flopper

These newly introduced floppers replicate the effects of a stink bomb when thrown instead of consuming. The stink bomb effect creates a cloud of toxic gas which deals 5 damage with every tick. However, consuming this flopper in Fortnite grants players an instant 20 HP regeneration as well.

These Stink Floppers can be found anywhere across the map of Fortnite in Season 6, and it does not require a high-level fishing rod to catch. The various kinds of Stink Floppers available in Fortnite Season 6 include:

Blue Stink Flopper;

Purple Stink Flopper;

Orange Stink Flopper; and

Clown Stink Flopper.

Hop Floppers

Hop Floppers grant players with an instant 15 HP regeneration and can be stacked up to three times. Hop Floppers can be found anywhere across the map of Fortnite. However, Chum Hop Floppers are found specifically near the coasting regions of the island.

Consuming these Floppers grants players with a temporary effect gained from the Hop Rocks.This means that the player experiences low gravity for a short duration after consuming a Hop Flopper in Fortnite Season 6. The various types of Hop Floppers available in Fortnite Season 6 include:

Drift Hop Flopper;

Atlantic Hop Flopper;

Chum Hop Flopper;

Chinhook Hop Flopper; and

Coho Hop Flopper.

Vendetta Flopper

Definitely the toughest kind of Flopper to find in Fortnite Season 6, the Vendetta Flopper has a mere 1% chance of getting caught by a player. However, this Flopper can be extremely essential, as not only does it grant instant 40 HP regen upon being consumed, but it also marks the nearest enemy for a period of 30 seconds.

Considering how useful it can be to know about an enemy's whereabouts, this Flopper makes for one of the best fish to have ever been introduced to Fortnite. Unlike other floppers in Fortnite Season 6, this legendary-tier Flopper does not have any other variations.