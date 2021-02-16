Fortnite "Gas" Flopper: What is it and where can players find it?

Data miners have discovered the presence of a new gas flopper in Fortnite's files. Although it's still in the works, this item will surely find its way into the game.

Epic Games love going overboard when designing items in Fortnite.

Although no one knows how this flopper works or what it actually does in Fortnite, the concept does sound quite funny.

What is the Gas Flopper in Fortnite?

New "Gas Flopper" in the works! (not released yet though) — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) February 16, 2021

From the name, it can be deciphered that the gas flopper is a fish. Fortnite has always had fish on the island like the zero point fish and the midas fish.

It's been rumored that the gas flopper leaves a trail once it's used in Fortnite.

The unfinished "Gas Flopper" will leave behind some sort of trail when used.



Did Epic really make a flopper that gives you diarrhea? — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 16, 2021

The Fortnite community found it really funny, and the meme barrage began.

Caustic Flopper ! Caustic Flopper ! Caustic Flopper ! pic.twitter.com/mCKUi4O3u3 — Oiseau_de_Vent (@Oiseau_de_Vent) February 16, 2021

cant wait for the taco bell flopper, very poggers and nice stream — MrDoom_ (@immrdoom) February 16, 2021

Jokes aside, users believe that this fish can be used as a trap. Its gas trail could be set on fire.

I think you can make a gas trail and then light it. Be great for making traps. — Readyplayer85 (@ReadyPlayer85) February 16, 2021

Whatever this flopper is, it's by far one of the strangest additions that Fortnite has made. Its name suggests that it could also be used as a stink grenade or a smoke bomb.

The Fortnite 15.40 update was quite underwhelming, but the information about the gas flopper was one of the highlights. There isn't more information available on the gas flopper currently. More will be available once it's finally released.

One thing is for certain, players will flock water bodies to try and catch this flopper just for laughs and giggles.

The 15.40 update also saw the return of the Flintlock Pistol in Fortnite. Epic Games teased this weapon in a tweet where they announced the downtime for the 15.40 update.

Players were hoping that the pump action shotgun would be unvaulted, but for now they'll have to settle for the Flintlock Pistol.