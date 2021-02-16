Fortnite update 15.40 patch notes: Flintlock Pistol returns, 2 new hunters to arrive, Shortnite event, and more

The long-awaited Fortnite update 15.40 has finally made it to the game.

A lot of interesting content is expected to arrive with this update. This patch comes with the standard bug fixes that Fortnite receives with every patch.

Other than that, the game will be seeing new cosmetics and weapons. A classic gun is being unvaulted as well. Fans have been torn between the Flintlock Pistol and the Pump-action Shotgun while guessing what this new weapon might be.

From the looks of it, as the season nears its end, it's getting more interesting with every passing day.

Fortnite update 15.40 patch notes

#1 - New bundles

Two new bundles will be available in-game.

One is called the Vanquisher bundle, based on the gladiator theme, and it comes with a pickaxe, a backbling, and a glider. The skin has one variant with a mask and one without it.

The other bundle is called the Britestorm Bomber bundle and features two variants of the Britestorm Bomber skin, a pickaxe and a pinata-themed glider.

#2 - New weapon

According to data miners, the Flintlock Pistol in Fortnite has been unvaulted. This is the weapon that Epic Games had teased in a tweet where they announced the schedule for the Fortnite update 15.40.

The Flintlock has been unvaulted! [via: @FNBRUnreleased] — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) February 16, 2021

This does come as a mild disappointment for those expecting the Pump-action Shotgun to be released with this update. But the Flintlock Pistol isn't a bad weapon, and if wielded properly, it can be a formidable weapon in Fortnite.

#3 - New LTM

The Fortnite update 15.40 introduces a new LTM, known as "Comeback." It features solos, duos, trios, and squads, where each player is granted five lives, and the loot tends to get rarer with every respawn.

New LTM:



• Comeback (Solo, Duos, Squads, Trios)

• Every player has 5 lives. Each respawn, loot increases in rarity. Gain health from kills and Supply Drops. — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) February 16, 2021

The Air Royale and Knockout Shuffle LTMs have also been enabled in the game after the Fortnite 15.40 update.

Air Royale: Duos & Knockout: Shuffle Trios have been enabled! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 16, 2021

#4 - New characters

There are currently 3 sets encrypted (2 new hunter sets + another one), here are the code names:



- BikeCatch

- ToneTrip

- AcutePanic — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 16, 2021

According to this data miner, there are three new character sets encrypted in the files.

Off these sets, two are hunters, and one is a regular character. Out of the two hunters, one is a male-only skin set, while the other skin set features both a male and female variant.

The encrypted skins are 2 different sets of new Hunters!



- Skirmish (Male & Female) (Please WandaVision)

- Kepler (Male only) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 16, 2021

#5 - Cosmetics

Some pre-existing cosmetics received a new and updated item shop design with the Fortnite 15.40 update.

Some cosmetic items in-game will have new styles instead of being new skins. However, new skins were also added in the update.

All cosmetics that got an updated Item Shop design in this Patch! pic.twitter.com/xete8pl9nM — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 16, 2021

#6 - Minimap

Minimap , pretty much no change pic.twitter.com/tvkqQv8skK — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) February 16, 2021

Data miners also leaked a minimap for the Fortnite 15.40 update. Then again, there's not much change in the map, so it technically cannot be called new.

#7 - New event

New Shortnite Party Royale event! pic.twitter.com/DrIaCEeGtg — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) February 16, 2021

There's a new party royale event, called Shortnite, scheduled for February 20th and February 21st. Not many details are available for the event, but it should be known as the dates come closer.

#8 - Music pack

New music pack! pic.twitter.com/fbwcBbuOXp — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) February 16, 2021

A new music pack based on the I.O Guards will also be available in the in-game store after the Fortnite update 15.40.

#9 - Gas flopper

A new Flopper has been added codenamed "Gas Flopper" — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 16, 2021

The unfinished "Gas Flopper" will leave behind some sort of trail when used.



Did Epic really make a flopper that gives you diarrhea? — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 16, 2021

A new flopper called the gas flopper has been added. However, this is still unfinished, so not much is known about it.

According to the data miner, it'll leave some sort of a trail when used, and that's all the information available.