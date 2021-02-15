"We're just frogs, dont look at us": Fortnite Pro SypherPK has a "genius" rotation strategy in Season 5

SypherPk has come up with a brilliant new rotation in Fortnite to engage enemies in a firefight.

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is one of the most popular content creators on Fortnite. He often makes interesting content on different aspects of the game.

FNCS Semi Final rounds today with the boys! These will be tough but we gotta push through 💪🏼



LIVE in 5 minutes https://t.co/10VKxTChVW 👹 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) February 13, 2021

SypherPK tries to cover all the aspects of Fortnite in his streams. From talking about pay to win skins to overpowered weapons, he likes to take a holistic approach.

He is also the creator of the popular "How to Win" series, which is a beginners crash course to all things Fortnite.

SypherPK and his genius rotation strategy in Fortnite

In one of his recent Fortnite streams, SypherPK was using lilypads to rotate to a fresh new entry point in an ongoing firefight in the game.

This ability to think on their feet and be wary of their surroundings makes pros stand out from regular players.

The internet had mixed reactions to the rotation. Some users were awestruck by the idea, whereas others claimed that they knew about it already.

Image via YouTube ( Sypher Shorts )

Some players were under the impression that everyone who played Fortnite knew about this strategy. Some were upset that this secret rotation was now revealed to a wider audience.

There was one section that was oblivious to this rotation. Now that they've found this idea, they'll probably use it in their forthcoming games.

SypherPK also added that his teammate and him were frogs, and people need not pay any attention to either of them.

SypherPK has also been creating Fortnite shorts for his new channel called Sypher Shorts. This channel features videos that are usually under a minute.

Despite being fairly new, the channel has gathered close to a 100k subscribers already. The content on this new channel is funny and definitely worth checking out.