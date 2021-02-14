Fortnite Pro SypherPK left in splits after random teammate asks whether he "likes" men

Fortnite streamer "SypherPk" was recently taken aback after a teammate asked him if he's into men.

Streamers like Ali "SypherPK" Hassan are used to encountering different people while streaming games like Fortnite. While most encounters are hilarious in nature, sometimes it's just a lot of trolling.

Streaming can be a very difficult job cause there's a lot of toxicity on the internet. Toxicity can come in the form of trolls, stream sniping, and other ways. Streamers are usually quite helpless in these scenarios.

Random teammate in Fortnite asks SypherPK if he likes men

In this incident, SypherPK was playing with a random individual on Fortnite. The player sounded like a young adult. He asked SypherPK if he likes men out of the blue.

SypherPK took the question very sportingly. The individual went on to ask SypherPK if he's the real person. SypherPK then did his trademark introduction, but the individual refused to believe it.

Towards the end of the clip, the individual was finally convinced that he was playing Fortnite with the real SypherPK.

Image via YouTube ( Sypher Shorts )

The whole encounter was quite funny in the end. It was a pleasant surprise because many random encounters can often end up getting quite ugly with derogatory comments hurled at one another.

These players tend to get away with the repercussions because they can remain anonymous on the internet. SypherPK handled the situation very positively and very calmly, unlike a few other streamers.

Image via YouTube ( Sypher Shorts )

This clip went viral on SypherPK's new channel called Sypher shorts. The Fortnite streamer launched the channel for small video snippets like these.

This clip went viral on SypherPK's new channel called Sypher shorts. The Fortnite streamer launched the channel for small video snippets like these.

Despite being fairly new, it already has around 85k subscribers.