How to craft in Fortnite Season 6: Crafting parts location, how to assemble, and other details

Fortnite Season 6 is now live, and players have the option of crafting various weapons using harvested pieces from animals and vehicles on the map.

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.#FortnitePrimal is live now. Check out all the action on the Island with a rotating selection of creators all day over on the Fortnite Twitch https://t.co/IrZP4iaqBx — Epic Support A Creator (@EpicCreators) March 16, 2021

The beginning of Fortnite Season 6 saw Agent Jones and the Foundation seal off the Zero Point inside a tower of stone. However, before the Zero Point could be sealed off, it sent a mysterious pulse throughout the island, which erased all forms of advanced technology, returning Fortnite to a primordial era.

The introduction of this primal-theme in Fortnite Season 6 has also brought forward a bunch of new additions to the game. From tamable animals to craftable weapons that can be outright devastating, there are a lot of new features for players to explore in this season of Fortnite.

Fortnite follows a rather simple method for crafting. Those unaware of how crafting usually works in survival games, this article features a step-by-step guide on how to start crafting in Fortnite Season 6.

How to craft items in Fortnite Season 6

For those unaware of the crafting procedure, there's nothing to worry about. The entire process involves a number of extremely simple steps that shouldn't pose any challenges for players with a basic idea of Fortnite. The steps that players need to follow to craft items in Fortnite Season 6 are:

First and foremost, players will need to collect the necessary items for crafting. Usually, items in Fortnite Season 6 require the player to combine a unique resource with common resources (wood, iron, or stone) to craft.

Unique resources in Fortnite Season 6 can range from animal bones to mechanical parts. These resources can be obtained by killing wild animals, eliminating enemies, destroying vehicles, and from NPCs.

Once the player has collected all the necessary items required to craft the desired weapon, they will need to head into their inventory and click on the crafting tab.

Here's the crafting menu! pic.twitter.com/nQKYsQ0km5 — Fortnite | Leaks & News (@FNinformation) March 16, 2021

The crafting tab shows all the weapons that the player can craft using the resources they presently have in the inventory. This is also an extremely efficient way of checking what resources the player needs in order to be able to execute the craft.

Clicking on the craft button once the player has all the necessary resources will begin a short animation of the player's character using a hammer to create something. Once this animation ends, the player will be able to use the final crafted item from their inventory.

Following this series of steps will allow anyone to craft items in Fortnite Season 6.

Based on all of the "makeshift" items in the leaks, it seems clear that crafting will play a huge role in #FortniteSeason6 — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 16, 2021

As far as the location of animals are concerned in Fortnite Season 6, Epic Games has confirmed this in a statement:

"Wildlife abounds on the island, ranging from prey like chickens to vicious predatory wolves. Hunt or tame wildlife to not only live off the land but to gather materials for crafting. And though wolves may roam, the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch."

This means that players will be able to find wild animals all over the map of Fortnite. Players are advised to hunt in the deserted regions of the map for wild animals and in the farm locations for tamable animals in Fortnite Season 6.