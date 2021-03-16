Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Top 5 changes to arrive after the new update

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is now live, and there are a bunch of new additions for players to enjoy.

Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Mechanical Explosive Bow

Primal Stink Bow

Primal Rifle

Mechanical Bow

items you can craft with Animal Bones

Chicken

items you can craft with Mechanical Parts

Makeshift Bow

Frog

Primal Pistol

Primal Bow

Stink Fish

Hunter's Cloak

Revolver

Primal Flame Bow

From the return of the much-requested Pump Shotgun to the introduction of animal taming in Fortnite, Chapter 2 Season 6 could potentially turn out to be one of the most influential updates ever made for the game. Apart from this, players can also witness three new points of interest across the Fortnite map.

The globally renowned battle royale game is also introducing the concept of in-game crafting with animal bones in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Top 5 additions arriving in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

#5 - New Locations

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has presented players with three brand new locations. These three points of interest are:

Colossal Crops - This point of interest features a peaceful farm-like environment with a bunch of houses in the vicinity.

The Spire - Officially replacing the Zero Point, this point of interest in Fortnite appears to age quicker than the other locations on the map. Given that it's replacing the Zero Point, it is certain that Epic Games will invoke a bit of mystery at this location.

Bony Burbs - Yet another peaceful farm making its way into Fortnite, Bony Burbs seems to be a lot more spread out than the Colossal Crops point of interest. Considering the number of DC characters making their way into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, there could be specific characters like Clark Kent, aka Superman, playing a role as an NPC in these points of interest.

#4 - New Weapons

Of all the new weapons making their way into Fortnite with Season 6, the Pump Shotgun's return is the most anticipated. Ever since the weapon was vaulted at the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 5, fans have been requesting Epic to bring back one of the most lethal weapons in the game.

Pump Shotguns Return Tonight!

Apart from that, a bunch of other weapons are also making an appearance in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. These weapons include but are not limited to:

Makeshift Rifle

Primal Shotgun

Makeshift Shotgun

Makeshift Revolver

Primal Rifle

Makeshift SMG

Primal SMG

#3 - In-game Crafting

Animals arriving in #FortniteSeason6 - you'll be able to use their bones & meat for crafting:

With the arrival of animals in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, players also have the option of harvesting animal bones to craft further in-game items. It remains to be seen how such a feature will affect the overall dynamics of Fortnite.

#2 - Purchasable Information

You will be able to purchase rifts & next storm circle info



You will be able to purchase rifts & next storm circle info

Also "Chickens" might be glidable (meaning you can grab it and glide)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has brought forward a new feature that could forever alter existing survival strategies. Players can not only purchase rifts but also information about the upcoming storm circle. This can massively affect the gameplay mechanics of Fortnite. The use of these features in higher-level and professional lobbies should be fascinating.

#1 - Taming in-game animals

New Wildlife arriving in S6!



- Spire Guardian

- Frog

- Chicken

- Boar

New Wildlife arriving in S6!

- Spire Guardian
- Frog
- Chicken
- Boar
- Wolf

The arrival of animals in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 opens up a wide variety of in-game possibilities for players to experiment with. The impact that tamable animals will have on Fortnite as the season progresses into deeper territories is one of the more intriguing questions.