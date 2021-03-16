Fortnite Season 6 introduces 3 new locations: Bony Burbs, The Spire, and Colossal Crops

According to the latest leaks, Fortnite Season 6 introduces three new locations to the map: Bony Burbs, The Spire, and Colossal Crops, and players are unable to keep calm.

With the new season mere minutes away, leaks have started to flood the internet; and with it comes the confirmation of three new POIs.

Upcoming POI's



-Colossal Crops

-Bony Burbs

-The spire point — GGImaPHENOM (@Siddhar55906943) March 16, 2021

With updates being rolled out, it won't be long now before players can dive in and explore these new locations, but until then, speculation and optimism are the safest bets. Perhaps these new locations will tie into the DC comic collaboration or simply be add-ons to the new map.

What do we know about the new locations in Fortnite Season 6?

At the moment, no details have been revealed about the new POIs but it looks as if the Zero Point may have been replaced with The Spire Point. It's unclear as to what this means as of now, but hopefully, more details will be made available soon.

Upon closer inspection of the map, trees covered in autumn leaves can be seen spreading out in all directions. After the Zero Point crisis, it could be assumed that the map has now been shifted to another dimension, which would allow it to tie into the entire DC universe.

It won't come as a surprise if NPCs from the DC comics are added to these locations, given that Fortnite is doing an official collab with DC in the form of a comic.

Let's try and break down these POIs in Fortnite season 6 and analyze them.

Bony Burbs

Bony Burbs, the new location/POI in Fortnite Season 6 resembles a peaceful farm. While this is speculation at best, given the fact that Epic is adding an entire lineup of DC characters, it could be possible that Clark Kent, aka Superman, may play a role as an NPC in Fortnite Season 6

Colossal Crops

Oddly enough, another new POI known as Colossal Crops also looks like another peaceful farm. It's really unclear at this point as to who or what may be found in this new POI.

The Spire

It seems as if the Zero Point might be replaced with this mysterious spire sort of structure. It's not clear as to why the color of the trees has changed so drastically, but it seems as if time could be aging faster in areas that have been affected by The Spire.

Bonus

It looks like players will also be getting a brand new lobby island alongside new POIs and map changes in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 is shaping up to be larger than anyone could have anticipated. However, it's always a good idea to view all these updates with a pinch of salt, as a lot of things could change before the game's release.