How long will Fortnite update take? Server downtime and maintenance schedule revealed

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has officially ended, as the downtime began a short while ago.

Epic Games recently announced that in-game services would be disabled in preparation for the update, and the rollout for patches would begin shortly. However, the rollout time would vary from platform to platform.

Downtime for Chapter 2 Season 6 (v16.00) has begun!



As a reminder, patch rollout times will vary per platform. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 16, 2021

According to the official Fortnite service Twitter handle, Chapter 2 Season 6 will launch with the explosive Zero Crisis Finale experience.

With the Zero Point destabilizing and Batman officially being introduced via an official comic book collaboration between DC and Fortnite, fans can only guess what surprises are in store.

It's an experience but you also keep mentioning cinematics. Is it an event with cutscenes or is it just a trailer? — ben (@bnwkr) March 15, 2021

How long will the Fortnite update take?

In all probability, the update will synchronize with the premiere of Zero Crisis Story Cinematic for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

The aforementioned in-game cinematics might be similar to the trailer, as both refer to the "Zero Crisis," but it's to be seen if that is indeed the scenario.

If nothing goes wrong, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will be going live at 4:00 AM Eastern Time (07:00 UTC). Fans must remember that there is always room for technical delays, and individual patches for the various platforms could take longer than expected.

With that being said, despite the patch rollout time being different for all platforms, the game is still expected to become playable at the same time on all devices.

During downtime, patch rollout times will vary per platform, but downtime for ALL platforms will end at the same time.



With the launch of the new Season, please note that patch sizes will be larger than normal on all platforms. [2/2] — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 15, 2021

Players must also keep in mind that as the update accompanies the new season's launch, the file size will be larger than usual. If the device is low on space, this would be a good time to delete a game or two for precautions, rather than miss out on the update and be late to the party.

Considering the amount of content confirmed and leaked so far for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, it comes as no surprise that the update will be bigger than usual.

With everything being said and done, Epic seems to have set a new benchmark with Fortnite's new season. Besides the official collaboration with DC, world-famous footballer Neymar will also be associated with the game this season.

An official skin will available for purchase via the in-game shop on March 21st.

With the update underway, more and more leaks will start dropping as the minutes tick by. As always, such leaks are to be taken a pinch of salt and a dash of optimism.