Fortnite Season 6 "Neymar" collab leaves players angry and confused

The teaser for Fortnite Season 6 is finally out, and it has left fans with more questions than answers. The recently dropped teaser featured a message from Jonesy, reading out his reality log in which he states that control of "Zero Point" has been lost.
Most of the speculation has been drawn to Jonesy's message and the hopeless undertones in his voice. Lost in the larger discussion, some smaller details might've been ignored. In the background of the trailer, several images were showcased that could reveal more about the new season.
Among the various images in the teaser, a partial front view of werewolf-like jaws can clearly be seen alongside a soccer jersey with the number 10 on it. There are also a few soccer balls.
Neymar Jr. wears a number 10 jersey and is one of the most prominent professional footballers. He is also into gaming. It comes as no surprise that Epic is trying to rope the superstar into Fortnite Season 6.
Following the teaser drop, Neymar Jr. himself retweeted it, which almost confirms his arrival in Fortnite Season 6.
However, the reactions weren't great, with a lot of anger and confusion from fans worldwide.
Why are fans upset after the Fortnite Season 6 teaser hinted at a Neymar skin?
As soon as the teaser dropped and cryptic images of a number 10 jersey were showcased, fans began speculating that Neymar Jr. would be getting his own skin in-game for Fortnite Season 6.
Despite the massive hype around the world from both soccer and Fortnite fans, some players voiced their discontent even before an official announcement by Epic games could be made.
A lot of players feel that the new Neymar Jr. skin will be part of the paid Battle Pass system rather than the item shop skin.
Here are a few reactions from angry fans on Twitter:
The discontent was not just on the skin's exclusivity for Fortnite Season 6 battle pass holders. Some players also feel that the game they once loved is losing its originality by doing excessive collaborations with celebrities.
While Fortnite has always had pop cultural collaborations, fans feel that the game is straying away from its originality and is selling out at this point.
Despite the anger from fans, Epic Games is likely to continue adding a little bit of everything to the ever-expanding universe of Fornite. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is even set to feature an official comic book collaboration between DC and Fortnite, with Batman being the main protagonist.