Fortnite Season 6 "Neymar" collab leaves players angry and confused

The teaser for Fortnite Season 6 is finally out, and it has left fans with more questions than answers. The recently dropped teaser featured a message from Jonesy, reading out his reality log in which he states that control of "Zero Point" has been lost.

Most of the speculation has been drawn to Jonesy's message and the hopeless undertones in his voice. Lost in the larger discussion, some smaller details might've been ignored. In the background of the trailer, several images were showcased that could reveal more about the new season.

I'm guessing a soccer skin pic.twitter.com/gYOA0UvJq7 — L33 (@SHL322) March 13, 2021

Among the various images in the teaser, a partial front view of werewolf-like jaws can clearly be seen alongside a soccer jersey with the number 10 on it. There are also a few soccer balls.

Neymar Jr. wears a number 10 jersey and is one of the most prominent professional footballers. He is also into gaming. It comes as no surprise that Epic is trying to rope the superstar into Fortnite Season 6.

Neymar is clutch in video games too 👀



(via @neymarjr) pic.twitter.com/tuKQxWAhmi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2020

Following the teaser drop, Neymar Jr. himself retweeted it, which almost confirms his arrival in Fortnite Season 6.

HERE WE GOOOO — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 13, 2021

However, the reactions weren't great, with a lot of anger and confusion from fans worldwide.

Why are fans upset after the Fortnite Season 6 teaser hinted at a Neymar skin?

As soon as the teaser dropped and cryptic images of a number 10 jersey were showcased, fans began speculating that Neymar Jr. would be getting his own skin in-game for Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite's Brazil account changed their profile pic to a llama with Neymar's old haircut, this could mean nothing but i just thought i should point it out! pic.twitter.com/M5G66uAeoL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 12, 2021

Despite the massive hype around the world from both soccer and Fortnite fans, some players voiced their discontent even before an official announcement by Epic games could be made.

A lot of players feel that the new Neymar Jr. skin will be part of the paid Battle Pass system rather than the item shop skin.

Here are a few reactions from angry fans on Twitter:

please not in the battle pass please not in the battle pass please not in the battle pass please not in the battle pass please not in the battle pass — Yuzu (@yuzushiraishi) March 13, 2021

He is going to be battle pass skin like deadpool i guess — Raihan Mridha (@RaihanMridha5) March 13, 2021

ITEM SHOP SKIN

ITEM SHOP SKIN

ITEM SHOP SKIN pic.twitter.com/xkLoVETCFq — fitzy🦊💎 (@FitzyLeakz) March 13, 2021

Season teaser always show Battlepass skins. I think he will be in bp and not in item shop. — Aditya Singh (@Adityasingh923) March 13, 2021

The discontent was not just on the skin's exclusivity for Fortnite Season 6 battle pass holders. Some players also feel that the game they once loved is losing its originality by doing excessive collaborations with celebrities.

Really disappointing to be honest... — delilah (@blushwifey) March 13, 2021

Well let's hope they don't make another horrible Cyprus nell. — MEMELORDSFROMABOVE ⚪ (@Lawoforion24) March 13, 2021

He'll kick it and then pretend to be dead... pic.twitter.com/LBgp7ETG1V — Dashy ☘️ (@Dashybear) March 13, 2021

game is really a sellout at this point, whats next, a harry potter collab? — MilkMan (@Beau96430905) March 13, 2021

I was sitting here thinking it was some cool futuristic robot or a new member of the seven.. Idk how a soccer player will provide anything to the storyline.



what's he gonna do? kick a ball at the zero point? 😭 — D3NNI ✦ (@DenniConcepts) March 13, 2021

While Fortnite has always had pop cultural collaborations, fans feel that the game is straying away from its originality and is selling out at this point.

Despite the anger from fans, Epic Games is likely to continue adding a little bit of everything to the ever-expanding universe of Fornite. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is even set to feature an official comic book collaboration between DC and Fortnite, with Batman being the main protagonist.