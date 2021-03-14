First Season 6 teaser hints at Dire Fortnite outfit returning soon

With Fortnite Season 6 just around the corner, the first teaser has dropped, and it may have hinted at the return of the Dire Fortnite outfit.

The recently dropped teaser featured a message from Jonesy, reading out his reality log in which he states that control of "Zero Point" has been lost.

WHAT THE FUCK IS THAT pic.twitter.com/eGkByDAosx — K.Rool-Main5116 (@KRoolMain5116) March 13, 2021

The teaser also features various images in the background, with one really catching the attention of fans. While the image at first glance may not seem like much, it resembles something that players have not seen for a while in Fortnite; the Dire Fortnite outfit.

Did Epic just tease the return of the Dire Fortnite outfit?

When a closer observation is made for the new season's trailer, a partial front view of werewolf-like jaws can clearly be seen. Fans were left scratching their heads, wondering if the teaser could be related to the return of the Dire Fortnite outfit or something new altogether.

My, what big teeth. 🐺



Mythic Dire Jonesy is joining the fight to Save the World as a Werewolf Ninja hero! pic.twitter.com/1NGDcowOjl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 9, 2018

According to leaks provided by YouTuber Tabor Hill, wolves are set to be added later on in the season rather than the return of the Dire Fortnite outfit to the game,

As exciting as the idea of wolves and werewolves as an addition to the game sounds, the rumors must be taken with a pinch of salt as it's pure speculation for the time being.

Advertisement

So.. about this tweet. Take a closer look at the new teaser. :) https://t.co/6GjVjuOBo9 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 13, 2021

Kratos Ft Werewolf

Not long ago, during another teaser for Fortnite season 5, The God of War, Kratos, could be seen hunting down a werewolf. However, that werewolf was not seen in Fortnite Season 5 again.

The outfit concept art for the werewolf was not released after the Kratos trailer either.

Speculation is running wild in the Fortnite community that this werewolf figure might become a new NPC in the upcoming season.

While there is no official news from Epic Games about this mysterious Wolf character, fans hope that Jonesy will return as the Dire Fortnite outfit. Whatever the outcome, Epic is all set to raise the bar even higher with the new season. An official comic book collaboration between DC and Fortnite has already been announced.

Comic books have been part of my life since... forever. A driving force of inspiration for all things I’ve created. Never did I imagine having a chance to work on a Batman book - let alone write and draw on one. So grateful to Fortnite, Epic, and DC for this dream come true! pic.twitter.com/LLCwmUmrK2 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 7, 2021