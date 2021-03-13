Neymar x Fortnite teased in the latest Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Reality Log

The teaser for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is finally out, and it's raised more questions than it's answered existing ones.

The 30-second teaser features Jonesy talking to someone, saying that he's given everything for the order. While the origin and the exact nature of the order is still speculative, there was something interesting in the teaser.

The teaser for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 featured a soccer jersey with the number 10, and a few soccer balls. This probably hints at an upcoming soccer-themed skin scheduled for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Will Neymar be receiving a skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

Of all the soccer players in the world with the number 10 jersey, Neymar Jr. is the most prominent one into gaming. He actively streams gaming on Twitch and will most probably be getting his own skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

This revelation comes in light of the recent tweets made by Fortnite Brazil, where they've depicted a slurp truck in the middle of a soccer field. Fortnite Brazil has also changed their profile picture to the image of a llama with Neymar's haircut.

Tô chegando com o Caminhão de Glup, rapaziada! 🤙😎🤙🔊 pic.twitter.com/6Jvc5sKJye — Fortnite Brasil (@Brasil_Fortnite) March 12, 2021

Going back to the teaser that Fortnite released on their Twitter account, the soccer balls in the image bear the design of the soccer balls used in the World Cup that was held in Brazil.

Fortnite's Brazil account changed their profile pic to a llama with Neymar's old haircut, this could mean nothing but i just thought i should point it out! pic.twitter.com/M5G66uAeoL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 12, 2021

From all the tweets, it can easily be gathered that there will be a collaboration between Neymar and Fortnite very soon. The collaboration will possibly feature a new skin and an LTM involving slurp trucks and soccer.

Neymar Jr. happens to be a really good player when it comes to games like Counter Strike Global Offensive, so it's no surprise to see Fortnite wanting to collaborate with the world-class soccer star.

Could also just be a reference to his old tweethttps://t.co/OK9wpk7F1k — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 12, 2021

It's really interesting to see Epic Games expand their horizons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 with the possible collaboration with Neymar Jr. The new teaser looks absolutely stunning, and it's enough to indicate that the upcoming season will feature a very interesting storyline.

Yes, that's a football skin teaser, the balls are the exact same as this one pic.twitter.com/AfoZxgBeHG — FarraoTV (@FarraoTV) March 13, 2021

The teaser also indicates that there's a chance of the Dire skin from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6 making a return this season. Dire does have some sort of role to play in the upcoming storyline, but what that role is will remain a mystery till Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 commences.