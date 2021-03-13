Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Release date, leaked skins, battle pass, map, theme, and more

With the teasers Epic Games has been dropping of late, there's a lot of hype around Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 already. What makes the upcoming season more interesting is that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will have a live event to kick the season off.

The upcoming season will be very influential in shaping the lore for seasons to come. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will be a pivotal point in the game's storyline, by the looks of it.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 release date and other details

The Zero Point grows more unstable! With Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on Tuesday, March 16 2021, here's some important things to know ahead of launch. [THREAD] — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

The current Fortnite season concludes on March 15th. With no extensions in sight, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will begin on March 16th. Based upon previous update timelines, the servers will probably go down at 4 AM ET (9 AM UTC) and will stay down for approximately two to three hours, depending upon the size of the update.

Some information for people who are interested in Fortnite lore:



In the Batman comics, Batman actually ESCAPES the loop, and it turns out skins like Eternal Voyager, Bandolette, Magnus, Fishstick & some others are no longer trapped in the loop either! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

The central theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 may revolve around characters trying to escape the loop. The season will also see the Batman Zero Point comics storyline running in tandem with it.

Data miner Shiina BR believes the comics will reveal the main antagonists of Fortnite. The data miner also believes that Batman and a few other characters will manage to escape the loop.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 skins and map

The Season 6 Battle Pass is 100% not DC-themed.



This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for correctly leaking a lot of Fortnite information in the past. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 11, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will have a battle pass with a few original skins. Although the announcement of the Batman Zero Point comics has fueled the speculation that the battle pass will be DC-themed, data miners have gone on to say that the battle pass won't be entirely DC-themed.

Here's an early look at upcoming Fortnite Skins!



Some of them could be scrapped, but the team which made this already worked on A LOT of other skins!



I already posted this yesterday but decided to delete it. Now that many people posted it anyway, I see no reason to not post it. pic.twitter.com/YmvHxGMiDH — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 11, 2021

Kevuru Studios, a studio that has previously worked on a lot of skins for Fortnite, recently posted a few skins on its Artstation account. These skin renders are reportedly the skin concepts for the battle pass in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

The internet has been speculating that there's a chance that two to three skins from that entire render will make it into the game.

Players can also expect a few changes to the current map in Fortnite. The Zero Point is very unstable right now and can explode at any given point.

The explosion may cause some new POIs to take shape, but it may also bring back some old POIs to the map. Either way, the map will experience some transformation after the live event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.