Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Leaks: 8 New Battle pass skins reportedly leaked ahead of time

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is expected to receive more cosmetic items. From skins based on DC collaborations to possible changes to the map, the next season is gearing up to be a very interesting one indeed.

Apart from the collaboration skins, other skins are also included in the battle pass every season. Something similar is scheduled for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 as well, but there's a small catch. Some of the leaked Fortnite skins on Twitter are rumored to be a part of the battle pass in the upcoming season.

Will these leaked Fortnite skins make it to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 battle pass or are they just concepts?

Here's an early look at upcoming Fortnite Skins!



Some of them could be scrapped, but the team which made this already worked on A LOT of other skins!



I already posted this yesterday but decided to delete it. Now that many people posted it anyway, I see no reason to not post it. pic.twitter.com/YmvHxGMiDH — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 11, 2021

Keruvu Games, the studio working on skins for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, has posted a few skins to their Artstation account. The post has been on the site for approximately 9 days now. Epic Games hasn't issued any statement about it, nor has the post been taken down. Many questions have stemmed from this post as well.

The basic idea is that since Keruvu Games has worked on a good number of skins for Fortnite. There is a chance that some of these leaked Fortnite skins, if not all, will make it to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

I'm starting to doubt that the concept art posted yesterday is actually under an NDA.



At this point, Epic Games is 100% aware of the image, but it was never taken down by the art studio that originally posted it. Seems weird to me. — Shiina (@RealShiina) March 11, 2021

This has also led individuals online to believe that the leaked Fortnite skins weren't under a non-disclosure agreement. The post has been up for 9 days now and has probably managed to get Epic Games' attention as well, because of all the hype around it on Twitter.

Advertisement

There are 2 options



either it's made as a side concept , just like how twitter concepts work , they go public .. Epic notices then they get the concept or some of them if they want



Or , they are simply Scrapped — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) March 11, 2021

Epic choosing to do nothing about it has fueled speculation that these leaked Fortnite skins are just concepts for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

I kinda doubt both of those possibilities considering Denni asked them directly if they were "upcoming Fortnite skins" and they said yes.



Either Epic somehow hasn't noticed yet or doesn't find it important to take down considering the amount of exposure it's gotten. — E-M-F (@EatHam_Emf) March 11, 2021

One particular user went on to mention that the studio confirmed that these skins were a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 via a comment on the post itself.

Advertisement

The comment on the post has since been deleted but the user managed to grab a screenshot to post on Twitter to support their claim.

I need this ones in a battle pass pic.twitter.com/m75WS8Td9s — Motumbu 22.4 (@4Motumbu) March 11, 2021

The preview for these leaked Fortnite skins comes days after ShiinaBR, a popular data miner, tweeted that players may be receiving a genie themed skin in-game. Fans have reacted very positively to these leaked Fortnite skins. Given that fans have been asking for original skins for a while now, it'll be a good thing if these leaked Fortnite skins end up being part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 battle pass.