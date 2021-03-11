Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Leaks: Batcave, Battle Pass skins rumors, and more?

The promotional image for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 was recently leaked on Xbox. Since then, there have been a bunch of rumors and leaks online regarding the upcoming in-game content.

With Chapter 2 Season 6 scheduled to release on March 16th, the wait for all this new content to release won't be very long. As can be seen in the video posted by TheCampingRusher on YouTube, these leaks range from an underground point of interest to a bunch of new skins coming into the game.

- Possible Season 6 POI Leak? -



In the description of the 5th Batman/Fortnite comic (Release: June 15), Batman and other characters explore an "underground complex of the island" to escape the loop.



Underground POIs in Season 6?



(Thanks to @fortnite_stw for the information!) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

Additionally, according to the official Fortnite lore that was reiterated by ShiinaBR, a notable Fortnite data miner, season six could not only witness an underground point of interest in the form of the Batcave, but also the future possibility of introducing Deathstroke as a hunter in the upcoming season.

- Possible collab skin in Season 6? -



Deathstroke could be a new skin in Season 6! In the comics, Batman finds a deadly & "familiar hunter-for-hire" on the Island.



This description perfectly fits Deathstroke from the DC universe! (Information by @fortnite_stw & @marcowrites) pic.twitter.com/T1s1IGIydo — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 skins leaked

Rumors regarding upcoming skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 gathered pace after an image was recently posted on ArtStation by Kevuru Games. Kevuru Games is an art production and game development outsourcing studio who have been known for working on Fortnite skins in the past.

Here's an early look at upcoming Fortnite Skins!



Some of them could be scrapped, but the team which made this already worked on A LOT of other skins!



I already posted this yesterday but decided to delete it. Now that many people posted it anyway, I see no reason to not post it. pic.twitter.com/YmvHxGMiDH — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 11, 2021

However, as can be clearly seen in the image, many of the character models don't seem to match the character models present in Fortnite.

Judging by that fact alone, not all of the depicted skins seem to be dedicated to Fortnite. ShiinaBR has gone on to claim that there is a 99% chance that none of these skins will be a part of the upcoming Battle Pass.

I decided to delete the tweet I just posted for several reasons that a lot of leakers have made privately.



I just want to mention these skins are 99% not Battle Pass skins, so don't fall for clickbait about it and please DO NOT repost them under my tweets, thanks. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 10, 2021

Additionally, the data miner has also confirmed that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass will definitely not be DC-themed. However, that doesn't mean that season six won't feature any DC-themed content at all.

Starting from an underground POI in the form of the Batcave, to the introduction of Deathstroke himself, if the rumors are to be believed, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will witness a fair share of DC-themed in-game content.

Want to watch it online first? We'll have details soon on how you can watch the global premiere with everyone!



Before the season ends:

✔️Spend your Bars

✔️Complete the Battle Pass

✔️Finish your Quests



For all Info: https://t.co/DVG3lqgxU2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

Having said that, until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is released on March 16th, all these leaks and rumors remain mere speculation, without any form of confirmation from Epic Games.