Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leak teases fabled "Bat-cave" POI

Speculations around Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 are running wild as this week leads up to the new season.

With the Batman Zero Point comics scheduled to arrive in April, fans are discussing the possible DC collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

The collaboration, as the community speculates, will revolve mostly around Batman and the Bat-family itself.

This notion that the Caped Crusader will be involved in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has led the community to believe that the Batcave will also be featured in-game.

Are underground POIs going to be a reality in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

- Possible Season 6 POI Leak? -



In the description of the 5th Batman/Fortnite comic (Release: June 15), Batman and other characters explore an "underground complex of the island" to escape the loop.



Underground POIs in Season 6?



(Thanks to @fortnite_stw for the information!) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

According to popular data miner ShiinaBR, the description of the fifth Batman Zero Point comics talks about how Batman and the other characters explore an underground complex on the island to escape the loop.

This underground complex could be a network of tunnels that could be accessed through the bunkers previously available on the map.

It could also have existed from the very beginning, and something happens in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 that exposes the underground complex. It'll be fun to see how Epic Games plays around with this entire feature.

And creates an alternate reality and then the underground complex becomes a thing that's all I have to say Okay bye have a great day partner — mancake (@WolfNite6) March 10, 2021

And knowing Batman, this is the place where he'll probably set up shop, transforming it into the Batcave.

Adding underground areas to the map will provide a new dimension to the game altogether and will probably make it more challenging.

Or all of these bunkers finally make sense from wailing woods all the way to the boom island. They have had it planned from the start. C1 made bunkers cuz they knew the zero point was going crazy. Now c2 is. Plus they call it a loop. It's all repeating. — Emvii (@EmviiFN) March 9, 2021

After seeing these leaks, fans have come up with some interesting theories. One individual speculated that these bunkers were constructed back in Chapter 1 because the Zero Point was going crazy, and now, in Chapter 2, it is actually going crazy again.

The fact that everything is in a loop on Fortnite island is the reason why everything keeps repeating so much.

On another note I believe that in next season will see more stuff from the people that are trying to escape the loop POV — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) March 9, 2021

Another data miner, XTigerHyperX, believes that the theme for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will involve characters trying to escape the loop.

If the theme for the upcoming season does revolve around everyone trying to escape the loop, the World's Greatest Detective is probably the best person to figure out how to do so.

Fortnite is already making changes to the way it introduces new seasons.

The current season won't be experiencing any live event at the end, but Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will begin with one. And the storyline for the remainder of the chapter will pick up from where the event ends