FaZe CEO claims that Fortnite superstar Ninja is "past his prime"

Drama erupted within the gaming community recently as Faze's CEO proclaimed that former Fortnite streamer Ninja is "past his peak" during a podcast.

Ninja has had a controversial career, to say the least. The Fortnite superstar has slowed down in the last couple of years after being the face of the game for a significant amount of time.

Here's what FaZe's CEO Lee Trink had to say on Ninja:

"If you're talking about the gamer Ninja, somebody that we have a great relationship with. He's also sort of in a different space than we are right now. First of all, he's an individual, while still being massive, he's not on the cutting edge of gaming moment at this point. He is a pioneer of the gaming movement, perhaps even the Neil Armstrong of gaming. He was the first gamer to get a household name."

As Lee Trink put it forward, Ninja was possibly the most well-known gamer on the planet, and his legacy in the Fortnite and gaming world is cemented.

First official H1Z1 tourney - 1st

First official PUBG tourney - 1st

First official Fortnite tourney - 1st

First official APEX tourney - 1st — Ninja (@Ninja) February 13, 2019

The Twitch streamer has had his critics recently with some antics, snapbacks at fans, and aggressive behavior. However, he is still relevant within the Fortnite and gaming community.

What makes Ninja stand out from the bandwagon?

Ninja has been at the forefront of streaming since its' inception. The Fortnite superstar Ninja, whose actual name is Tyler Blevins, has made millions of dollars in despite not even qualifying for the first-ever Fortnite World Cup.

It's quite ironic as Fortnite and Ninja relied on each other to grow and become the juggernauts they are today. The shared popularity between the two helped both the streamer and the game become a pop-cultural phenomenon.

Thank you @FortniteGame for an incredible 10 seasons. Here’s to another 10! pic.twitter.com/h9JENezOV4 — Ninja (@Ninja) October 13, 2019

Apart from the countless deals and endorsements, Ninja has also featured on Forbes' - Ten Highest-Paid Players for 2019. Unlike many professional players, Ninja has earned more money from signings than actual competitions and tournaments. He's also one of the very few gamers to have dedicated in-game skins and outfits in multiple game titles.

It finally happened.



Get the Ninja Set, available in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/45N5gYh2mp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 18, 2020

Ninja has faced harsh criticism as a content creator in the past for retailing at gamers that hunt him in down in Fortnite. Despite being constantly hunted down in-game, it hasn't stopped him from creating gaming content and partaking in other competitive games like Valorant.

Despite all of that, his contribution to the gaming community remains unparalleled. While Ninja hasn't been on top of his game in a while, saying that the streamer is "past his prime" is a little misleading.

Although he's not the most competitive or skilled gamer out there, it's very hard to imagine what Fortnite would have been without him.