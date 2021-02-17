"I am sorry, Ninja": Fortnite star SypherPK roasted Ninja in under eight seconds, but no one saw it coming

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan seems to be on a roll with his new channel in Fortnite called Sypher Shorts. Every single video on this channel is no more than a minute long and is usually very humorous.

He's seen exhibiting amazing movement in the latest video using what looks like a shotgun and Flintknock pistol in Fortnite.

SypherPK roasts fellow Fortnite player Ninja in under 8 seconds

In the video, titled "I'm sorry Ninja," Sypher PK shows off his movement skills in Fortnite, followed by a clip of Tyler "Ninja" Belvins. Ninja is seen doing the floss in front of a crowd while saying, "I do not see enough movement."

SypherPK is also heard saying, "Look at this movement" in the video, which is an apparent dig at Ninja. This light-hearted banter, which SypherPK exhibits in every single video of his on the Sypher Shorts channel, is funny in a good way.

While almost every piece of content on the internet has the potential to offend someone or the other, it'll be tough for anyone to get offended at these short TikTok/Reel-style videos that he has been producing.

Image via YouTube ( Sypher Shorts )

As one user rightly pointed out, SypherPK wrapped in a blanket looks really funny as well.

Image via YouTube ( Sypher Shorts )

Going by the comments on these videos, it's easy to interpret that people on the internet like the content, even with these shorter videos.

SypherPK finally got his own locker bundle in Fortnite. The bundle comes with skins, pickaxes, gliders, and exclusive wraps. The bundle is available in the in-game store for a price of 2,300 VBucks.

LETS GO! My official SypherPK Bundle is finally here 👹



Use code “SypherPK” in the item shop to support my content! pic.twitter.com/1w3oVpHDgl — SypherPK (@SypherPK) February 17, 2021

His official skin has been due for a long time due, but now that it's finally here. However, the internet can't get enough of it.

Congrats habibi, you deserve this and more imo 🥂 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) February 17, 2021

LETS GOOOOOO!!!! I can’t wait to use it tonight to get some W’s!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JiLQJ2bSOs — oscar ✨ (@oooooscarm) February 17, 2021

Got you bro! 💯 congrats you deserve it pic.twitter.com/VDgNYl9ATn — D (@deanldnn) February 17, 2021

As a tribute to SypherPK, Epic Games had previously added a book called "How to Win," which references his famous "How to Win" video series on YouTube.

By adding this skin, Epic Games has acknowledged the effort that SypherPK has put in for so long in Fortnite concerning creating content.