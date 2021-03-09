Fortnite Season 6 live event 'Zero Crisis Finale' will be a cinematic experience like never before

Epic Games has recently announced the release date for Chapter 2 Season 6 in Fortnite along with a bunch of new content.

The Zero Point grows more unstable! With Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on Tuesday, March 16 2021, here's some important things to know ahead of launch. [THREAD] — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

According to the official release, Fortnite's upcoming chapter will begin on 16 March with a solo-experience cinematic. This means that the Zero Crisis Finale cinematic will be played individually for every player whenever they launch Fortnite for the first time in season six.

Additionally, Epic Games has also confirmed that the Zero Crisis Finale will reveal the conclusion of Agent Jones' mission. Whatever is to come in season six will supposedly be based on the outcome of the Zero Crisis Finale. The official statement from Epic states,

"Chapter 2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5. When you first launch into the new Season, you’ll play through the conclusion of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it."

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 come out?

Epic Games has confirmed that Chapter 2 - Season 6 will begin on Tuesday, 16 March. This means that players have less than a week left to grind on their season five battle pass.

On top of that, Epic Games has also confirmed that all exotic weapons will be available at a heavily discounted price until season five ends. This has been implemented to allow players to spend all their remaining gold bars before the season ends and their gold bar cache resets.

Want to watch it online first? We'll have details soon on how you can watch the global premiere with everyone!



Before the season ends:

✔️Spend your Bars

✔️Complete the Battle Pass

✔️Finish your Quests



For all Info: https://t.co/DVG3lqgxU2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

The official statement also spoke about the "exciting improvements" that are expected to arrive in season six. However, the developers did not mention anything regarding what these improvements might be.

For players who are unable to login to Fortnite at the time of season six's release, you can also watch the official cinematics during the global premiere. Details regarding the global premiere of what has been described by Epic Games as their "most ambitious story cinematic yet," are expected to be announced shortly.

The "Zero Crisis Finale" will be a solo experience that you can experience when you first play Season 6!



The Aftermath of these events will be the theme of Season 6! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

Season five of Fortnite chapter two has been pretty exciting with a bunch of hunters making their way into the game. It is expected that the Zero Crisis Finale in Fortnite will shed some light on Jonesy's plan as well as the outcome of it all.