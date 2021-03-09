Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Data miner reveals pertinent details

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is right around the corner. With approximately one week remaining for the current season to end, fans of the game are eagerly waiting for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 to begin.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is scheduled to begin on 16 March, 2021.Few leaks have already surfaced, and the community believes a major DC collaboration is on the cards as well. Popular data miner iFireMonkey revealed a few interesting details on Twitter.

Data miner reveals some interesting details about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

v16.00 has been tested on over 512 different builds/changes

v16.10 has been tested on over 234 different builds/changes



For comparison, v15.00 was tested on 522 different builds/changes before we got that update

and v15.10 was tested on over 636 different builds/changes. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 9, 2021

In a recent tweet, data miner iFireMonkey revealed that the 16.00 update for Fortnite was tested on over 512 different builds. For context, that's 10 builds lesser than the 15.00 update. But with a week still remaining before it releases, there's a chance that the new update will be tested a bit more than the 15.00 update before it's added to the staging servers.

He further went on to add that the playtests in the 16.00 update were 36 tests ahead of the one currently on staging. So there's a clear indication that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 update is on schedule and will, in all probability, reach the game on 16 March itself.

Also; after looking into this stuff, it appears we can expect v16.00 to get re-added to staging before the update releases. This is because right now playtest builds of v16.00 are 36 builds ahead of the one currently on staging.



TL;DR - v16.00 soon pog — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 9, 2021

iFireMonkey goes on to explain what builds mean in another tweet. Based on what the data miner revealed, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 update has been tweaked around 512 times.

Basically, a build is like a change to a certain version



lets say I make a build of a game [build 1], and add a gun. If I modify that gun then that puts me on build 2.



Another way of saying this is v16.00 has been tinkered with and modified 512 times already. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 9, 2021

Given the fact that the upcoming update has been tested so many times, the community believes that the game will have lesser bugs with the initial update, unlike the previous times.

Did you flunk congnitive class it migth not have as many bugs since it has been testsed alot — Glich Cat (@CatGlich) March 9, 2021

Fans have also been asking about the end-of-season event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, but from the looks of it, the event may not happen at all. Epic Games and Fortnite haven't announced anything about the event until now. Only a few mini events have been announced. Had there been anything major in the pipeline for the end-of-season event, Epic Games would have announced it already.

Is there a DC collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Comic books have been part of my life since... forever. A driving force of inspiration for all things I’ve created. Never did I imagine having a chance to work on a Batman book - let alone write and draw on one. So grateful to Fortnite, Epic, and DC for this dream come true! pic.twitter.com/LLCwmUmrK2 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 7, 2021

Based on the leaks and information available, a major DC collaboration is on the cards for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The Batman Zero Point comics, in a way, have set the path for the DC collaboration. The comics come with six different codes for six different skins in the game.

Some more information:



- There will be 6 different comics, which all contain codes for different cosmetics.



- If you redeem all 6 codes, you'll get the "Armored Batman Zero" skin as a reward! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

Players who manage to redeem all six codes will be gifted with an Armored Batman skin in Fortnite. The comics are scheduled to be released in April 2021, around a month after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 arrives.