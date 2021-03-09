Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Data miner reveals pertinent details

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is right around the corner. With approximately one week remaining for the current season to end, fans of the game are eagerly waiting for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 to begin.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is scheduled to begin on 16 March, 2021.Few leaks have already surfaced, and the community believes a major DC collaboration is on the cards as well. Popular data miner iFireMonkey revealed a few interesting details on Twitter.
Data miner reveals some interesting details about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
In a recent tweet, data miner iFireMonkey revealed that the 16.00 update for Fortnite was tested on over 512 different builds. For context, that's 10 builds lesser than the 15.00 update. But with a week still remaining before it releases, there's a chance that the new update will be tested a bit more than the 15.00 update before it's added to the staging servers.
He further went on to add that the playtests in the 16.00 update were 36 tests ahead of the one currently on staging. So there's a clear indication that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 update is on schedule and will, in all probability, reach the game on 16 March itself.
iFireMonkey goes on to explain what builds mean in another tweet. Based on what the data miner revealed, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 update has been tweaked around 512 times.
Given the fact that the upcoming update has been tested so many times, the community believes that the game will have lesser bugs with the initial update, unlike the previous times.
Fans have also been asking about the end-of-season event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, but from the looks of it, the event may not happen at all. Epic Games and Fortnite haven't announced anything about the event until now. Only a few mini events have been announced. Had there been anything major in the pipeline for the end-of-season event, Epic Games would have announced it already.
Is there a DC collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
Based on the leaks and information available, a major DC collaboration is on the cards for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The Batman Zero Point comics, in a way, have set the path for the DC collaboration. The comics come with six different codes for six different skins in the game.
Players who manage to redeem all six codes will be gifted with an Armored Batman skin in Fortnite. The comics are scheduled to be released in April 2021, around a month after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 arrives.