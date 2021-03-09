How to get the Marigold outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

The most awaited skin of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is finally here. The Marigold skin is now available in the item shop for approximately $11.99.

Fortnite has been teasing Female Midas for a while now, and after a long wait, fans can get their hands on the Marigold skin. The time at which this skin is being released is very interesting.

With Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 less than a week away, it'll be interesting to see how Marigold fits into the upcoming storyline.

The Marigold skin's release timing is fascinating (Image via Epic Games)

Marigold finally comes to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

The Marigold skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is quite a steal. It is part of the Golden Touch bundle, which costs $11.99, as mentioned above. As a part of this bundle, players get the Marigold skin, the back bling, a harvesting tool, and a set of Marigold challenges.

Players stand to earn 1500 V-Bucks from completing all these challenges. So technically, those who purchase this bundle in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will receive a skin set and 1500 V-Bucks for a price of $11.99, which does sound like a great deal.

Marigold is now in the Item Shop! (My low IQ brain also figured it out, by now.)



Sorry for the confusing tweet a few minutes ago, I didn't see the pack in the Item Shop at first so I thought my first tweet about her being in the shop tonight was misleading. 😂 pic.twitter.com/tpDbaNK2qY — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

Advertisement

Completing these challenges isn't a big deal. All players must do is log in to Fortnite and complete challenges in the game, which are Uncommon or Rare in nature.

NEW Marigold (Female Midas) challenge list (For those who buy the pack).



* Fortnite 15.50 update leak. pic.twitter.com/eHF53HUFt8 — Aminey (@TheAminey) March 2, 2021

The Marigold skin comes to the game when Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is set to draw to a close. Everyone who's been playing the game since the beginning of Chapter 2 will know that Midas played a pivotal role in its storyline.

He was last seen in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 as part of the Fortnitemares event. Midas has been absent for almost all of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Now that the Marigold skin has finally arrived in-game, it'll be interesting to see how she fits into the storyline in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6.

Advertisement

The Marigold Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is reactive as well. Players will, however, need to select the reactive style if they want it, as the default skin doesn't come in this mode.

Just like Midas, the default Marigold skin can also turn guns into gold. It works fine and can override any wrap that's previously applied on these weapons.

There may be a small glitch with the golden gun effect, as seen in a video made by Tabor Hill, but it shouldn't be a significant issue. If this is a bug, then Epic will probably patch it out soon enough.