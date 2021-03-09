Top 5 two-handed pickaxes in Fortnite

Since the two-handed options came into the mix, Fortnite's pickaxes have had an explosion in options. Swords, claws, and other items became equipable, adding more flexibility to character customization options. Here are some of the more popular two-handed pickaxes in Fortnite.

The most popular two-handed pickaxes in Fortnite

Axe-Olotl

Axe-Olotl

Last Seen: 20 February, 2021

Release Date: 9 August, 2020

Part of the Axolotl Attack! Set, these 500 V-Buck babies are certainly worth the price. They look like a pretty awesome set to pair with any industrial or tech-themed skin. They are frequently available in Fortnite's Item Shop and not hard to obtain either.

Arcane & Dagger

Arcane & Dagger

Advertisement

Last Seen: October 31st, 2020

Release Date: October 29th, 2020

It has been a bit since Fortnite players have last seen the Arcane & Dagger pickaxe from the Duplicity Set. Coming in at 800 V-Bucks, it's a pricier piece, but one that has a unique look compared to many other two-handed pickaxes.

Angler Axes

Angler Axes

Last Seen: Release

Released: Chapter 1, Season 11 Battle Pass

These are part of the Open Water set and is only available through Chapter 1, Season 11 Battle Pass. The Angler Axes is a deadly-looking duo that fits well with almost any skin out there.

Agile Edge

Agile Edge

Last Seen: 8 July, 2020

Release Date: 6 May, 2020

Advertisement

It has been almost a year since Fortnite fans have had the opportunity to snag the Agile Edge, a 500 V-Buck skin. Part of the Intercept Agent set, these swords make for a pretty intimidating look.

Adamantium Claws

Adamantium Claws

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: Chapter 2, Season 4 Battle Pass

It is pretty easy to see how one of the most popular Marvel characters' signature claws is also the most popular two-handed pickaxe in the game. Wolverine claws were only available to those who unlocked them during Chapter 2, Season 4, making them a collector's item that gives a player's locker a bit of 'Snickt.'

Also Read: Fortnite's TikTok emotes are an emerging threat for fans who like original and unique emotes

Also Read: "From bald fu*k to 'Love you": Fortnite Pro Clix leaves the community in split after throwing subtle shade at Donald Mustard