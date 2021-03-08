"From bald fu*k to 'Love you": Fortnite Pro Clix leaves the community in split after throwing subtle shade at Donald Mustard

Fortnite pro Cody "Clix" Conrod had some very kind words for Fortnite Creative Director Donald Mustard in a tweet recently. However, the appreciation comes a few weeks after Clix went on to insult Mustard in a tweet.

The tweet where he insulted Mustard was deleted, but the internet managed to grab screenshots. This sudden change in behavior left the internet with a lot of questions.

Fortnite pro NRG Clix baffles the internet in a quick change of feelings towards Donald Mustard

Fortnite pro Clix had rather strong words for Mustard when the Fortnite Creative Director posted an image of him at the Superbowl. While professional players are known to express their displeasure with the developers, this reaction isn't really appreciated because they're role models to many aspiring pros out there. Also, being toxic is something these pros wouldn't want to showcase to the community as a whole.

It wasn't just the pros. Fans took to those responding to the tweet to express their displeasure with the game.

Very cool donald! NOW BRING BACK OLD PERFORMANCE MODE 😡 — janxe (@janxe1x) February 8, 2021

Certain illogical tweets like how Mustard had the money to attend the Superbowl but not increase the prizepool in Fortnite were also noted in the list of responses.

mf can afford to go to the super bowl but not good prize pools 🤣😭 — Bibze (@imbibze) February 8, 2021

However, in a recent tweet, Clix had a reaction quite opposite to his previous reaction towards Mustard. Touted as the King of Box Fights, Clix went on to appreciate Mustard and the Fortnite team as a whole for their contributions towards the game itself.

Crazy how huge fortnite grew, forever going to be grateful for this game and for the fanbase it grew me. Love you guys and always love you @DonaldMustard @FortniteGame — Clix (@ClixHimself) March 7, 2021

Fans went on to speculate that Clix badly wanted the Clix Cup in Fortnite, and he was just being nice to the individual to get his work done. A few other fans thought Clix was being held hostage, while some thought that Clix was being paid to tweet nice words on Twitter.

He really want the clix cup — reflex (@Reflexhimself) March 7, 2021

you being held hostage? — Zeek (@zeekwyd) March 7, 2021

Got paid to tweet this shit — Aidan 🦦 (23-12) Professional BronSexual Killer (@SixersAidan) March 7, 2021

Although Clix's remarks reek of the subtle shade that he's been throwing at Mustard via these tweets, young fans may not understand the humor behind them. Toxicity is something that is very prevalent in the Fortnite community, just like any other online gaming community. However, pros like Clix, who have a young fan base can put an end to this toxicity by behaving as responsible role models for future generations.