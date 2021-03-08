Fortnite Creative Director all but confirms major DC collaboration in Season 6

Fortnite fans have been talking a lot about the Batman Zero Point comics recently. The comics are due to be released on April 2021 and may heavily influence the storyline in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6.

In a recent tweet, Fortnite Creative Director Donald Mustard acknowledged Fortnite, Epic Games, and DC, thanking them for letting him be a part of the upcoming Batman Zero Point comics. The tweet does not talk about any DC collaboration directly but heavily hints at the possibility of one.

Fortnite Creative Director's thank you note

Comic books have been part of my life since... forever. A driving force of inspiration for all things I’ve created. Never did I imagine having a chance to work on a Batman book - let alone write and draw on one. So grateful to Fortnite, Epic, and DC for this dream come true! pic.twitter.com/LLCwmUmrK2 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 7, 2021

As Mustard mentioned in an interview with IGN, the previous collaborations with Fortnite and DC happened after conversations with Jim Lee, who happens to be DC's Chief Creative Officer.

However, with the comics, Batman and the Zero Point were shifting to a more focussed narrative, which made the Fortnite Creative Director turn towards Christoph Gage.

Some details here. Lots more soon!https://t.co/1AbyEV1rhP — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 7, 2021

It's clear from the interview that it's highly likely there will be some major DC collaboration in Chapter 2 Season 6 with respect to the storyline in Fortnite. However, the lack of any confirmation concerning the same has kept Fortnite enthusiasts in the dark about the same.

Some more information:



- There will be 6 different comics, which all contain codes for different cosmetics.



- If you redeem all 6 codes, you'll get the "Armored Batman Zero" skin as a reward! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

A few Batman-themed skins will be available in the game after the launch of the comics. Players will be able to acquire these skins by redeeming the unique codes they find in these comics.

There will be six such comics with six unique codes. Players who redeem all six skins will get the Armored Batman skin as an achievement.

How does a DC collaboration fit in the game?

If there's a major DC collaboration, it'll be similar to the storyline in Chapter 2 Season 4 in Fortnite, when the game experienced a Marvel collaboration.

It'll be interesting to see how Batman fits in the Zero Point picture. What's more interesting is to see how the Caped Crusader deals with the Zero Point if he's involved in the storyline and if the Zero Point exists till the time he joins the island.

A recent theory by TheCampingRusher states the Zero Point may explode and destroy the map just before Chapter 2 Season 6 starts. He backs his claims by saying that the Zero Point in Season X in Fortnite looked as similar and unstable as the Zero Point now, so something chaotic is on the cards for the island's inhabitants.