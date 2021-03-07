Fortnite Season 5 may end with a big-bang that could destroy the entire map, again

Fortnite Season 5 is almost coming to a close. With the end of the current season, a lot of new changes are speculated. The Zero Point, which was exposed after the Galactus ordeal in Fortnite, has undergone a lot of transformation as Season 5 progressed, and right now, things looks very unstable.

No one's exactly sure of what to expect with respect to the Zero Point in Fortnite. However, from the looks of it, we can expect something major to happen.

The Zero Point in Fortnite looks more unstable than before

The Zero Point has been a mysterious object in the game for a while now. It's been opening up one portal after another through which Jonesy has been bringing in hunters from different parts of the universe. These different hunters have come together and formed a metaverse of their own within Fortnite itself and are more than ready to deal with whatever evil the Zero Point will bring forth in the upcoming days.

The Zero Point at this point of time bears a lot of resemblance with the Zero Point back in Season X of Fortnite. Back then, the Zero Point exploded and lead to the destruction of the map, and right now, with the way the Zero Point looks currently, there's a high chance that the map might undergo a huge transformation at the end of the current season.

Fortnite teased Ant-Man in their latest tweet! pic.twitter.com/V1f6NZ4uYq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 6, 2021

However, the live event for the current season hasn't been disclosed yet, so it's really difficult to say whether there is going to be anything substantial in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 with regards to the map atleast. There map may transform in the new season and the real battle for Fortnite Island begins the very day Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 begins.

Ant-Man will be coming to the Fortnite store tonight! 🐜



We should get LOADS of other Marvel skins in the store too!



If you use code “ALIA” tweet me a pic tl be in a video! 🙏🏻💙 #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/6bZsJtKzrj — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) March 6, 2021

Advertisement

All of this is speculation at this point of time. The final hunter, Ant-Man, has also joined the island, and the hunters are prepared to contain the fallout of the Zero Point. But it remains to be seen when exactly this fallout will happen. Whatever it is though, Fortnite Island is all set to experience something chaotic as Chapter 2 Season 5 comes to a close.

Sorry we didn’t see you there Ant-Man.



Grab Ant-Man and more Marvel Heroes in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/owlOjOnQfT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 7, 2021

The Ant-Man skin is available in the item shop in Fortnite. The bundle comes with a pickaxe and an ant themed backbling as well. The entire can be purchased for a total of 1800 V-Bucks in the game.