Fortnite: Epic Games teases new Marvel heroes - Psylocke, Raven, Cable, and Ant-man

In a recent tweet, Epic Games showed three returning heroes in Fortnite from the X-Men fraternity with a tiny Ant-Man hidden in plain sight. Chapter 2 Season 5 in Fortnite is almost over, but that hasn't stopped Epic Games from teasing new heroes in the game.

Fans must keep in mind that these heroes didn't make it to the game as part of the Marvel collaboration in Season 4. Fortnite still seems to be hungover from the Marvel collaboration moving into Season 6.

Epic Games teases potentially new heroes for Fortnite, including Ant-Man

Over the seasons, many Marvel Heroes and Villains have made their way to the Island. But it looks like we may have forgotten one.



Any guesses who it might be? pic.twitter.com/OZpVWg2HSC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 6, 2021

In the recent tweet, Epic Games shared a poster with Cable, Raven, and Psylocke, along with Ant-Man. It's confirmed that the final hunter in the game is going to be Ant-Man in Fortnite, as per the information received from popular data miner Hypex. However, the remaining three characters were a complete surprise.

The next hunter is confirmed to be Ant-Man! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 5, 2021

Cable and Psylocke were last seen in Chapter 2 Season 2 along with Deadpool.

The final Fortnite portal is for Ant-Man! 🐜 pic.twitter.com/0NAUHLg6oX — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) March 5, 2021

Season 5 will see Ant-Man in Fortnite. Cable, Psylock, and Raven will most probably return to the game in the first few weeks of Season 6.

Is there a possibility of Marvel vs DC in Fortnite?

BATMAN X FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #1 MINISERIES ANNOUNCED



Release Date on April 20! pic.twitter.com/88LxSoP1bQ — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

Fortnite is also going to experience a DC collaboration in Season 6. The Batman Zero Point comics, which are scheduled for an April release, will feature codes for six different skins in Fortnite, including the Harley Quinn DC Rebirth outfit.

Players who redeem all six codes will be able to unlock the Armored Batman outfit.

Season 6: Yall thought collabs will stop? — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) February 26, 2021

If the upcoming season does see a few Marvel characters in the game alongside the Bat-Family, there's a possibility that Season 6 Chapter 2 in Fortnite will have a Marvel vs DC storyline.

Some more information:



- There will be 6 different comics, which all contain codes for different cosmetics.



- If you redeem all 6 codes, you'll get the "Armored Batman Zero" skin as a reward! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

A Marvel vs DC storyline will have fans extremely hyped. Fans must also consider the possibility of Marvel and DC characters working together to defeat the villain in the next season.

With nothing confirmed as of now, the possibilities are currently endless in Fortnite.