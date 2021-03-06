5 best Fortnite skin combos that players need to try

When it comes to cosmetics, Fortnite players have many options to choose from.

The best part about the plethora of options available to Fornite fans is the potential to mix and match them to suit every player's style.

Five amazing Fortnite skin combos

Jonh Wick, Assassin Pack, One Shot, Crowbar

Sometimes, Fortnite skins are just better with the items they come bundled with. John Wick pairs so well with his Assassin Pack and One Shot that it is almost criminal not to use them together. The only different addition is that of the Crowbar, which fits the character well, highlighting the brutality he is capable of.

Lynx, Spark Splitter, Broken Heart, Batglider

Dark skins with a splash of color always pop, and Lynx with the Broken Heart backbling is no exception. Toss in the Batglider to give her an intimidating presence in the air and the high-contrast of the Spark Splitter to complete a terrifying Fortnite combination.

8-Ball, Chaos Scythe, Arachnid Tote, Cheyenne Dropship

Take a stark, high-contrast skin like 8-Ball and combine it with several items that mix a bit of tech and the supernatural, each with a touch of red. This creates a unified look between items. As poor a combination as this seems at first, the overall look does turn out to be quite impressive.

Drift, Boombox, Ultra Scythe, Driftstream

Drift is a classic, and it is also one of the most popular skins in Fortnite. Despite the potential to work well alongside many different combinations, an Ultra Scythe, Boombox, and Driftstream Glider seem to bring the best out of this skin.

Midas, Flawless, Kickflip, Skellon Glider

This combo shows off Midas and a lot of the finer things in life. It is a mixture of style and extravagence that only the man with the golden touch can pull off. Unfortunately, it is not an easy combo to acquire, as players can no longer get their hands on Midas, though this combo would work just as well with Marigold.