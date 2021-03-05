Fortnite: Female Midas skin "MariGold" was teased in-game a long time ago

Epic Games has a bad habit of foreshadowing new characters in the game before their full release. The Fortnite 15.50 update saw the addition of the Female Midas skin. Although the release date isn't known yet, this character has already been teased.

The current season of Fortnite is about to conclude. The 15.50 update in Fortnite was the last major update for this season. Following this addition, a few new characters and skins were leaked by the data miners.

The Female Midas skin in Fortnite was teased a long time back

A few eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed that Marigold was teased in Chapter 2 Season 2. Marigold was the name of Midas' yacht in the game, which was added to Season 2. The yacht stayed all the way until season 4, although not in pristine condition.

Deadpool eventually took over the yacht from Midas. As the seasons progressed, the yacht turned into a derelict, finally disappearing from the map for good.

Image via Reddit ( r/FortNiteBR : u/TheFokingTeam )

No one would have thought that Marigold would be the name of the Female Midas skin in Fortnite. Epic Games managed to surprise the entire community with this stunt.

Although the tease was subtle, the publishers dropped the subtlety as the season progressed. Sometime in December 2020, Fortnite received a Female Midas-themed loading screen as well.

The Female Midas skin hasn't been released in the game yet, but will probably be available in the item shop before the season ends. There's a good chance that the skin may be available once the new season begins.

The best part about the Female Midas skin is its own set of challenges that give players V-Bucks upon completion.

The Female Midas skin will be offered at a discounted price to players who purchase the Golden Touch bundle in Fortnite.

When does Chapter 2, Season 6 begin in Fortnite?

The current season in Fortnite is expected to continue till the 16th of March, so the new season is scheduled to begin on the 17th of March.

With the end-of-season event nowhere in sight, there's a chance that the current season may be extended. This season may carry over into the next with an end-of-season event.

The upcoming days will clarify the finale event.

BATMAN X FORTNITE: ZERO POINT #1 MINISERIES ANNOUNCED



Release Date on April 20! pic.twitter.com/88LxSoP1bQ — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 26, 2021

Based on the information available now, it looks like the following season will have another DC collaboration. However, going by speculation, it will just be the Bat family that comes to Fortnite. This move will be paired with the Batman Zero Point comics set to arrive in April 2021.