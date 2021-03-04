Fortnite: Top 5 Changes players want in Chapter 2, Season 6

Chapter 2, Season 5 in Fortnite, is almost coming to an end. While this has been the most interesting season in Fortnite this far, thanks to the numerous collaborations the game has seen, fans weren't pleased with the game.

According to fans, the game lacked original content. Epic Games has focused a lot on collaborations, and the resultant skins have put the original skins on the backfoot.

Epic Games did address the issue of pre-edits in Fortnite this season. The community welcomed this change, but that wasn't enough for the community. Here are the top 5 changes that players want in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Earlier Today Epic Games Started Testing Season 6! Whats Your Theories For Season 6 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/axDS80bXdM — Nng_Mystic (@MysticNng) February 10, 2021

Top 5 changes players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

#1 The Pump Shotgun

bring back the pump shotgun @FortniteGame — Eclipse Arctic (@ArcticHimself) March 4, 2021

Players have been demanding the return of the Pump Shotgun for a while now. From the looks of it, the Pump Shotgun is a viral weapon amongst players. Fortnite recently introduced a rotating weapon system in the game. Every week a weapon is vaulted, and a new weapon is unvaulted.

This has happened for two consecutive weeks now, and the latest weapon to be unvaulted is the Rapid Fire SMG. If the rotation system stays in place, players may see the Pump Shotgun return in Fortnite very soon.

#2 Assault Rifles

Fortnite doesn't have that many assault rifles in the game. The only viable option for players right now is the Scar and Fortnite's version of the AK-47, which isn't a great weapon in handling and recoiling.

@FortniteGame please unvaulte the burst assault rifle and roll out the vbucks for me that you promised every player — femboy_Lav🌸🌹🐈🗡🏹🔞(feral female form event) (@AceCCYT1) February 27, 2021

Epic Games did introduce many epic weapons in the game, but surprisingly assault rifles weren't cut. Here's to hoping that the developers will note the plight of the players in Fortnite and introduce a new assault rifle or two to the game.

#3 The Map

On a side note: @BlazeFNNews I hope to rejoin fortnite at season 6, OR when they decide to add some map changes and some actual fun into the game.



As of now me and my fiance/friends just call the game crossovernite lol



I'll still be dropping some leaks etc beyond that fuck it — Axel Ferguson (@AxelFerguson1) February 1, 2021

The map has seen a few changes over the years, with the map undergoing a complete transformation in Chapter 2. Season 5, a few old POIs returned to the game, like the Salty Towers (a hybrid of the Tilted Towers and Salty Springs), while new POIs like the Stealthy Stronghold were introduced in Fortnite.

Epic Games has been teasing what looks like Lucky Landing for a while, so there's a chance that the Lucky Landing POI will return in Season 6.

My Concept Collab Map for the Collab Season

via /r/FortNiteBR

by /u/ShenanigansOKeefe

( https://t.co/OkPL2VPbd4) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/FoGa7V3oOT — RGH (Reddit Gaming Hub) (@FortNite_Hub_) March 4, 2021

However, according to the players, the game needs more impactful POIs. With the new sand tunneling feature, the entire action is restricted to the sandy area in the center of the map, which renders the other areas null and void.

Having POIs that allow sand tunneling and similar features will also be a welcome change for the players.

#4 Less Collaborations

I like Fortnite collaborations, but rn there getting a bit overwhelming — 🏳️‍🌈 Unknown Spirit 🏳️‍🌈 (@SohnNathan) February 28, 2021

As mentioned before, players have complained about the amount of collaborations that Fortnite has seen lately. This has led players to believe that the game is turning into a big advertisement and a cash grab.

There have been soo many collaborations with Fortnite this season, it just feels like a playable advertisement at this point. Don't get me wrong, some of these collabs were pretty cool- but there are just too many in one season. — ItzQuk (@ItzQuk) February 26, 2021

It is what it is my man. Just a huge Ad this season again. — Blaze - Fortnite Leaks & News (@BlazeFNNews) February 1, 2021

Players also believe that the original skins in Fortnite are dying a sorry death due to the number of collaborations that the game is seeing as of now. So having fewer collaborations and more original skins in the game is something that players would prefer to see.

#5 Upgrade stations

fuck fortnite wtf u vault the weapon that the whole fucking community LOVED and then you get rid of fuckin upgrade stations and add stupid ass npcs and then u have the NERVE to do TRIO FNCS once again like wtf are you doing donny mustard — kaiole (@realkaiole) December 4, 2020

The only way players can upgrade their weapons in the game is by visiting NPCs scattered around the map. Not every NPC offers upgrades for all their weapons.

fortnite why would you take away upgrade stations 💔💔💔 — keke 💫 (@kekekollaa) December 3, 2020

So continuously navigating around the map to upgrade one weapon becomes tedious for players. Instead, having upgraded stations around the map in Fortnite will make things easier for players and fit into conventional battle royale gameplay.