Fortnite: Top 5 Changes players want in Chapter 2, Season 6

Chapter 2, Season 5 in Fortnite, is almost coming to an end. While this has been the most interesting season in Fortnite this far, thanks to the numerous collaborations the game has seen, fans weren't pleased with the game.
According to fans, the game lacked original content. Epic Games has focused a lot on collaborations, and the resultant skins have put the original skins on the backfoot.
Epic Games did address the issue of pre-edits in Fortnite this season. The community welcomed this change, but that wasn't enough for the community. Here are the top 5 changes that players want in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.
Top 5 changes players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
#1 The Pump Shotgun
Players have been demanding the return of the Pump Shotgun for a while now. From the looks of it, the Pump Shotgun is a viral weapon amongst players. Fortnite recently introduced a rotating weapon system in the game. Every week a weapon is vaulted, and a new weapon is unvaulted.
This has happened for two consecutive weeks now, and the latest weapon to be unvaulted is the Rapid Fire SMG. If the rotation system stays in place, players may see the Pump Shotgun return in Fortnite very soon.
#2 Assault Rifles
Fortnite doesn't have that many assault rifles in the game. The only viable option for players right now is the Scar and Fortnite's version of the AK-47, which isn't a great weapon in handling and recoiling.
Epic Games did introduce many epic weapons in the game, but surprisingly assault rifles weren't cut. Here's to hoping that the developers will note the plight of the players in Fortnite and introduce a new assault rifle or two to the game.
#3 The Map
The map has seen a few changes over the years, with the map undergoing a complete transformation in Chapter 2. Season 5, a few old POIs returned to the game, like the Salty Towers (a hybrid of the Tilted Towers and Salty Springs), while new POIs like the Stealthy Stronghold were introduced in Fortnite.
Epic Games has been teasing what looks like Lucky Landing for a while, so there's a chance that the Lucky Landing POI will return in Season 6.
However, according to the players, the game needs more impactful POIs. With the new sand tunneling feature, the entire action is restricted to the sandy area in the center of the map, which renders the other areas null and void.
Having POIs that allow sand tunneling and similar features will also be a welcome change for the players.
#4 Less Collaborations
As mentioned before, players have complained about the amount of collaborations that Fortnite has seen lately. This has led players to believe that the game is turning into a big advertisement and a cash grab.
Players also believe that the original skins in Fortnite are dying a sorry death due to the number of collaborations that the game is seeing as of now. So having fewer collaborations and more original skins in the game is something that players would prefer to see.
#5 Upgrade stations
The only way players can upgrade their weapons in the game is by visiting NPCs scattered around the map. Not every NPC offers upgrades for all their weapons.
So continuously navigating around the map to upgrade one weapon becomes tedious for players. Instead, having upgraded stations around the map in Fortnite will make things easier for players and fit into conventional battle royale gameplay.