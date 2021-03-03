When is the live event in Fortnite Season 5: Zero Point Explosion and everything we know so far

Leaks have revealed that Fortnite's Season 5 live event involves the Zero Point's destabilization, pointing to another explosion. As Jonesy travels around the multiverse recruiting Hunters to protect the Zero Point, he has inadvertently done irreversible damage with every jump.

When is the live event in Fortnite Season 5?

It appears the Zero Point will send out 4 "waves" of destabilization over the course of the following weeks for Season 6 build up. I expect these to act as "mini-events". pic.twitter.com/5o50DZ5fOb — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) March 2, 2021

Data miners have found hints at how the cracked Zero Point will react in-game, causing "reality waves" which will disrupt play and possibly even voice chat with different effects each time they pulse from Apollo Island's center. Whether the Season finale on March 15/16 will feature Zero Point exploding is yet to be known, but it is certainly a possibility.

It is also possible that the damaged Zero Point will, in some way, shape, or form, alter the physiology of the island for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6, with an explosive ending to the last season of Chapter 2. A Season 6 explosion would set up for Chapter 3 to happen on a new island.

Rumors suggest Season 6's theme may involve players trying to escape Fortnite's Loop. The leak of Marigold, and various veteran Hunters possibly under her command at IO, including Reese's father-figure, hints that she may be bringing in the big guns to keep Apollo Island under her control. The ultimate goal of IO seems to be keeping the Zero Point contained and keeping everyone from escaping The Loop, something Agent Jonesy seems to be failing to do.

v15.50 cosmetics, but actually with all of them pic.twitter.com/5QrYbCDVcj — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) March 2, 2021

Could it be that Agent Jonesy switches sides and becomes the more classic Jonesy Fornite players were first introduced to in Chapter 1? Will players finally get more information on The Loop and the almost infinite number of Jonesys on the island? What are Marigold's true intentions? Is she aligned with Midas, or against him? As the end of Season 5 draws nearer, it seems Fortnite players have more questions than they do answers, even with all the leaks.

