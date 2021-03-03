Fortnite: SypherPK has an unexpected reaction after LazarBeam's Icon Series skin releases

While the rest of the world congratulated Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott on his new Fortnite Icon Series skin, Fortnite pro Ali "SypherPK" Hassan had slightly different feelings.

SypherPK recently received his own locker bundle. even though he is a content creator, everyone has been saying that he deserves a Fortnite Icon Series skin too. To congratulate LazarBeam on the skin, SypherPK uploaded a meme to his Twitter handle.

Fortnite pro SypherPK has an unexpected reaction to LazarBeam's Fortnite Icon Series skin

Hey @Lazarbeam congrats on the Fortnite Icon Series Skin! Excited to watch the reveal! pic.twitter.com/OLSfZNsZSi — SypherPK (@SypherPK) March 1, 2021

SypherPK is known for his humor in the Fortnite circuit. His recent videos on his channel Sypher Shorts effectively display his sense of humor. While he did congratulate LazarBeam with a meme, in a later tweet, he went on to say that LazarBeam easily deserved the Fortnite Icon Series skin.

All jokes aside, glad they're continuing the Icon Series and Lazar Beam is easily one of the most deserving of a skin. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) March 1, 2021

The internet, however, was of the opinion that SypherPK deserved an Icon Series skin as well.

Your turn is coming soon... very soon. >_0 — Bilal (@Gh0st1Knight) March 1, 2021

Individuals on the internet also believe that SypherPK will be receiving a skin very soon.

dawg you are making this tweet knowing damn well later this month you are gonna announce your icon series skin. — code DarkestWon #ad (@OfficialDarkest) March 1, 2021

Lol we all know that your next but you have to keep it a secret 🤫 — Serzzo (@SerzzoFN) March 1, 2021

ur next — EvanTube (@ItsEvanTube) March 1, 2021

People went on to argue that he won't be receiving a Fortnite Icon Series skin because he already received the locker bundle. However, there are others on the internet who believe that his locker bundle was a test to see how many people would buy the Fortnite Icon Series skin for SypherPK.

A locker bundle is meant to see if enough people would by a icon series skin so if people bought his bundle than he has a high chance of getting a skin — Saniceo 124 ❤ (@Saniceo124) March 1, 2021

People online are assuming that if SypherPK does get an Icon Series skin in Fortnite, there's a chance the skin will be associated with a meme tournament. And those who rank high enough in the tournament will be awarded that skin.

In one of your videos you mentioned that Epic will be adding a SypherPK "meme" tournament in the future



That can only mean one thing....🤔 — SweetRabbit (@SweetRabbitFN) March 1, 2021

The internet also acknowledged the fact that LazarBeam had done a lot for the community as a whole with respect to the content he has been creating and deserved a skin of his own in the game.

yeah, like, itd be dope if you got a skin too but let's be honest here lazarbeam has done SO MUCH in the fortnite community content wise. I'm happy for him — Weazl3 (@Weazl33) March 1, 2021

The internet once again pointed out that SypherPK had a book in Fortnite, something which no other content creator had in the game. There's a book called "How To Win" in Fortnite. This book is a tribute to SypherPK's video series on Fortnite called "How To Win" where he shows people the tips and tricks that players can use to win in Fortnite.

Jokes apart, the internet does believe that SypherPK will recceive his own Icon Series skin in Fortnite as well. It's only a matter of time before the skin is announced. The internet is equally elated about the LazarBeam skin as well. Given the contribution the individual has made to the game, the Australian content creator deserves that skin.