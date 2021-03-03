Fortnite and Fall Guys converge as Epic Games acquires MediaTonic

Epic Games scored another high-profile acquisition as the Fortnite creator acquired MediaTonic, makers of the iconic Fall Guys game, for an undisclosed amount.

Fall Guys dominated the gaming market during the pandemic's initial days but couldn't manage to hold the top spot because the game was plagued with issues.

Being acquired by Epic Games could breathe new life into the Fall Guys. Moreover, a cross-over with Fortnite feels inevitable.

Gonna earn all the Crowns in @FallGuysGame now! Welcome to the Epic Family @Mediatonic and FallGuys 🎉 https://t.co/EjXDjPIMyB — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 2, 2021

In a tweet yesterday, Fortnite announced that the Fall Guys are finally part of the Epic Games family. In a statement made by Epic Games, the publisher certified that they would be investing in Fall Guys and MediaTonic. The acquisition will also be added to the metaverse.

Our Crown Rank just went WAY up. Tonic Games Group, the makers of @FallGuysGame are joining the Epic Games Family! Together with @mediatonic we will continue to invest in Fall Guys… and the metaverse. https://t.co/hsqNttcvh1 — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) March 2, 2021

This 'metaverse' is a fictional universe created by Epic Games in Fortnite, which contains superheroes and pop culture figures. Several iconic characters have crossed over into Fortnite. Such crossovers are part of the game's USP at the moment. Hence, there is little doubt about the transverse in this case.

Although financial information hasn't been disclosed, it can be assumed that both parties walked away happy with the deal. The Fall Guys is due for improvements, and Epic Games is always looking to branch out.

HUGE NEWS!@Mediatonic are pleased to announce that we've joined the @EpicGames family!



What does this mean? I'm glad you asked!



FAQ:https://t.co/QpiEHemUca pic.twitter.com/ZcGaoooljz — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 2, 2021

Fans of the Fall Guys have been wondering if this acquisition will make the game free-to-play like Fortnite. However, MediaTonic did not clarify the matter in the statement they released about the acquisition. This likely means that players will have to purchase the game. But the Fall Guys will remain on Steam.

MediaTonic's full statement can be found here.

In all probability, Fall Guys will now support cross-platform play. According to a Twitter user, interesting changes like the squad mode will be introduced soon.

idk this guys source but i feel like it's believable pic.twitter.com/WN3hIQ4qHi — Use Code Burger (@burgerSTW) March 2, 2021

Most people on the internet were taken by surprise when this acquisition was announced. Some people were happy about it, but the "dead game" tweets kept returning.

AYO WHAT? — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 2, 2021

We gonna fall with the guy in fortnite ! — SB (@SB_Game) March 2, 2021

And we thought current collabs were big, Epic Games decides to go all in. — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) March 2, 2021

I’m gonna go on a hunch and say that they ain’t done yet, epic games will live up to their name, no 🧢 — Daniel Alappat (@DanielAlappat) March 2, 2021

2 dead games joining collaborating 😂 — Fidoking saying Harden For MVP (@YoutubeFidoking) March 2, 2021

Dead game x dead game — Rzplys (@Rzplys) March 2, 2021

The internet also expressed concern about microtransactions in the Fall Guys after the Epic Games acquisition.

Kinda disappointed tbh...

Epic has shown itself to be a very predatory company, and after seeing how it treated Rocket League by taking it off Steam and implimenting microtransactions I now fear the worse for Fall Guys... — Twiggy (@GasPoweredTwig) March 2, 2021

Epic launcher was started cause they wanted to "stop" steams monopoly but they are doing the same thing trying to monopolize pc games themselves. Making so many games that tend to be popular epic exclusive. — Greg (@Von_Duder) March 2, 2021

Either way, the future is open to interpretation and speculation. Fall Guys is still popular in the community. A creative push from Epic Games has the potential to revitalize the title and turn it into a global sensation like Fortnite.