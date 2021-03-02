Lazarbeam enters Fortnite Icon Series in Chapter 2 Season 5: Here's how the community reacted

Epic Games uses the Fortnite Icon Series to pay tribute to content creators' contributions to the game.

Keeping in mind the immense popularity the individual has and the quality of his/her content, the publisher has finally inducted Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott into the Icon Series.

Welcome the newest member of the Icon Series, @Lazarbeam!



He's arrived and he's ready to do work. Read about his cosmetic set and a Duos Tournament that only he himself could have come up with.



Read here:https://t.co/4QhRs1EXGs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 1, 2021

The Australian content creator will be receiving his own skin as part of this series. Epic has also mentioned that a tournament will be hosted to celebrate this outfit's release.

Lazarbeam's Icon Series outfit will come as a set in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 on March 4th. It will be available in the Item Shop from 7 PM (ET).

Lazarbeam enters Fortnite Icon Series in Chapter 2 Season 5

Rather than do something over the top with my skin i wanted to honour my beginnings.



Also I think its really fucking funny to have a tradie in Fortnite.



Hope you enjoy it :) pic.twitter.com/8zLx2GObAY — LAZAR🚀 (@Lazarbeam) March 1, 2021

Lazarbeam being added to the Icon Series doesn't come as a surprise to fans, as he is one of the top Fortnite content creators of all time.

Good job dad — Fresh (@mrfreshasian) March 2, 2021

absolute legend



best icon skin 100% — AKBear (@AKBear_) March 1, 2021

Wait so everyone just gonna forget about the gingerbread man just like that ? 😭😭😭😭 — Kyat (@KyatFN) March 2, 2021

Congrats dude!! This skin is super awesome and i love your reasoning behind it as well, fully deserved! — ✧: thespacedan :✧ (@thespacedan) March 2, 2021

Honestly huge respect. Isn’t flashy and over the top. It’s a reference to your beginnings and I adore it. Love it, amazing! — tHe BooGeYmaN (@Nightmar3_real) March 1, 2021

The community is elated because this skin isn't very flashy and represents how Lazarbeam was before becoming popular on the internet.

His outfit will come with two style edits. The Icon Series set will also have the "Lunch Break" emote and the "Oi' Mate Sledgy Pickaxe."

However, the highlight of the set remains the adorable "Baby Gingy Back Bling."

This is epic. — awesamdude (@theawesamdude) March 1, 2021

Nailed it imo. Emote makes me hungry tho 😭 — Loserfruit (@Loserfruit) March 1, 2021

The items in the Lazarbeam set can be purchased individually or as a bundle. Epic will also be hosting a new tournament to celebrate this new set in the Iconic Series.

OMG The LazarBeam skin is so popular in Fortnite God made him a real person! Jk — NeoEkleipsis (@NeoEkleipsis) March 2, 2021

The upcoming tournament in Fortnite will be called The Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback and will be available to players on March 3rd. The tournament is inspired by Lazarbeam's favorite weapon, the Flint-Knock Pistol, which was vaulted recently.

Had to include my son in my icon launch somehow 😎 https://t.co/Wlhr6qu97e — LAZAR🚀 (@Lazarbeam) March 2, 2021

The tournament will be in duos format, and the top-performing teams from each region will unlock the Lazarbeam bundle before it hits the Item Shop. It will feature weapons with Knockback abilities.

my dad has a skin guys



USE CODE LAZAR — Fresh (@mrfreshasian) March 2, 2021

There's one interesting detail about Lazarbeam's skin. The words "code lazar" can be seen written on the forearm of his skin. And he's probably one of the first content creators to have it.

'code lazar' is now officially fortnite canon pic.twitter.com/g4Vs4ceuTC — LAZAR🚀 (@Lazarbeam) March 1, 2021

Players will be allowed to play up to ten games in the 3-hour window for each region. To compete, they must have two-factor authentication enabled on their account and follow the tournament's official rules.

QUEEN DAENERYS STORMBORN OF HOUSE TARGARYEN. MOTHER OF YEETS, USER OF CODE LAZARS pic.twitter.com/yKXHBvIFUX — LAZAR🚀 (@Lazarbeam) September 27, 2019

This latest introduction in the Fortnite Icon Series will allow fans to "yeet" away while earning the victory royale.