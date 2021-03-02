Lazarbeam enters Fortnite Icon Series in Chapter 2 Season 5: Here's how the community reacted

Epic Games uses the Fortnite Icon Series to pay tribute to content creators' contributions to the game.
Keeping in mind the immense popularity the individual has and the quality of his/her content, the publisher has finally inducted Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott into the Icon Series.
The Australian content creator will be receiving his own skin as part of this series. Epic has also mentioned that a tournament will be hosted to celebrate this outfit's release.
Lazarbeam's Icon Series outfit will come as a set in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 on March 4th. It will be available in the Item Shop from 7 PM (ET).
Lazarbeam enters Fortnite Icon Series in Chapter 2 Season 5
Lazarbeam being added to the Icon Series doesn't come as a surprise to fans, as he is one of the top Fortnite content creators of all time.
The community is elated because this skin isn't very flashy and represents how Lazarbeam was before becoming popular on the internet.
His outfit will come with two style edits. The Icon Series set will also have the "Lunch Break" emote and the "Oi' Mate Sledgy Pickaxe."
However, the highlight of the set remains the adorable "Baby Gingy Back Bling."
The items in the Lazarbeam set can be purchased individually or as a bundle. Epic will also be hosting a new tournament to celebrate this new set in the Iconic Series.
The upcoming tournament in Fortnite will be called The Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback and will be available to players on March 3rd. The tournament is inspired by Lazarbeam's favorite weapon, the Flint-Knock Pistol, which was vaulted recently.
The tournament will be in duos format, and the top-performing teams from each region will unlock the Lazarbeam bundle before it hits the Item Shop. It will feature weapons with Knockback abilities.
There's one interesting detail about Lazarbeam's skin. The words "code lazar" can be seen written on the forearm of his skin. And he's probably one of the first content creators to have it.
Players will be allowed to play up to ten games in the 3-hour window for each region. To compete, they must have two-factor authentication enabled on their account and follow the tournament's official rules.
This latest introduction in the Fortnite Icon Series will allow fans to "yeet" away while earning the victory royale.