Where to find the Rapid Fire SMG in Fortnite Season 5

Update 15.50 is all set to open the vault and release the coveted Rapid Fire SMG in Fortnite, according to reports.

v15.50 brings:



🔫 The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns. Spread the news!



🏝 New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support! — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 1, 2021

The Rapid Fire SMG was first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 2 and received the common, epic, and legendary variants in Season 3. To everyone's disappointment, Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite saw the Rapid Fire SMG added to the vault.

The Rapid Fire SMG is an extremely strong weapon in close-range combat. It is one of the fastest firing weapons in the game, with a fire rate of 15 shots per second. The Rapid Fire SMG in Fortnite boasts extremely high hip-fire accuracy as well.

Oh that's why the update announcement said "Update is rapidly approaching" — SweetRabbit (@SweetRabbitFN) March 2, 2021

The weapon finally being unvaulted in Season 5 has left many fans wondering how they can acquire the Rapid Fire SMG in Fortnite after update 15.50 launches.

Rapid Fire SMG in Fortnite Season 5

Previously, players could only find the Rapid Fire SMG from henchmen and henchmen chests. There's an expectation that players will now be able to find the Rapid Fire SMG as random ground loot in Fortnite.

Advertisement

Rapidly Approaches = Rapid Fire SMG https://t.co/OHqTv9Vtyx — Spice (@Spice_The_Cube) March 1, 2021

There's also an expectation from fans that higher-tier versions of the Rapid Fire SMG will be available from in-game chests. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the Rapid Fire SMG's whereabouts in Fortnite from Epic Games.

The Rapid Fire SMG is definitely one of the strongest weapons in Fortnite for close-range combat. The Rapid Fire SMG can take down any unsuspecting enemy within a few moments. The common variant of this weapon can potentially deal up to 195 damage per second.

But it shoots really fast and has the fastest reload speed in game. Get a gold one and you pretty much have Midas's Drum gun. — FluxCptnDavey (Wingman) (@captaindaveys) March 2, 2021

Advertisement

Besides featuring a very high fire rate, the Rapid Fire SMG boasts an extremely low reload time. The Rapid Fire SMG's common variant requires 1.7 seconds to reload, whereas the legendary variant requires a meager 1.3 seconds.

The Fortnite community is eagerly waiting for the downtime for update 15.50 to end. Players can then start flocking the island to discover the whereabouts of the Rapid Fire SMG in Fortnite.