5 Fortnite items that are so rare that almost 1% of players will ever find them

Fortnite offers a number of items as drops that players can collect for a boost. Only a few are so rare that players would have to play the game multiple times in order to even have a chance of finding them, and most of them are highly coveted .

These items range from being rare for a player to rare for thousands of players to find. These items are some of the rarest drops in Fortnite, and they’re listed from least rare to most rare.

Top 5 most rare items in Fortnite

#5 - Supply Llama

Supply Llama, also known as Loot Llama was introduced in Fortnite: Battle Royale with v3.30. The locations where loot llamas are found are random, and only a few players have reported finding these llamas.

Bruh how does epic expect us to find 5 rare chests or supply llamas...? #Fortnite — a (@abnxgs) January 30, 2020

These loot boxes are openable by interacting with them for eight seconds or by destroying them. These started out even more rare, with only 3 llamas per match but were increased to only 5 Supply Llamas per game.

#4 - Rare Chest

A rare chest offers better loot and is harder to find than a regular chest. Its body is metallic, it glows gold, and it makes a very distinct sound to indicate that it is in the vicinity. The chests in Save the World share a model with rare chests. There is a 2.6% chance to find a rare chest.

ULTRA Rare Fortnite Chest is lit pic.twitter.com/F1kVsnJkac — Avery (@Avxry) February 28, 2019

Rare Chests contain the same number of items and in the same quantities as a regular chest. The key difference is that the weapon that the chest contains is either an Epic or Legendary Weapon. It has been stated that any chest spawning location can be replaced by a rare chest.

#3 - Scar

With regard to one of the most useful all-round guns in Fortnite, the legendary gold SCAR is clearly the best gun of all. A weapon like this offers drastically better accuracy and damage compared to other weapons.

Since SCARs are extremely hard to get, those who possess them can be confident that other players do not possess them. The vast majority of fights are one-on-one, so this is an easy win.

#2 - Golden Mushrooms

Golden Mushrooms were not only incredibly rare, but there was a bounty for finding them. SypherPK announced a $500 bounty for any player who could find these mushrooms. Several players found the golden mushroom, which is said to spawn 1 in 10,000 times.

On the same hunt, SypherPK also found it, but because of his bounty, he contributed to ‘breaking’ the much-hyped item. A patch removed the Golden Mushrooms, making them unobtainable. These short lived items granted to the finder 100 shield upon consumption.

#1 - Mythic Fish

Mythic Goldfish have a reputation for being some of the rarest things in Fortnite, which is good because they are OP. In the event that a player can get his hands on one, they will give 200 damage in a single shot to an enemy player, killing them instantly. This instant kill occurs even if the enemy player has full health and shield.

i just won a game with the mythic fish in fortnite wtffffff — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) February 9, 2021

Mythic Goldfish can be caught by using a fishing pole in any available fishing location on the map. But you'll only be able to get your hands on one if you're very lucky. The chances of finding one are one in a million or .0001%.