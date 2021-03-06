Epic Games vs Apple trial starting May 3rd will decide the future of Fortnite on iOS devices

The Saga of Fortnite on Apple iOS devices continues as the Epic Games vs. Apple trial will begin on 3 May 2021. While expected to be drawn out, the overall outcome will determine the future of Fortnite on Apple's mobile platform. Over the course of 35 hours, Epic Games will try to convince a judge that Apple's platform hurts developers by only offering them a single transaction system, which Apple takes a deep percentage from.

Fortnite Saga: Epic Games vs. Apple Trial

the epic games vs. apple trial will be in person starting may 3rd and will last 5 days unless otherwise ordered (monday-friday). there will be around 35 hours of trial. we will be able to listen to it with a phone call pic.twitter.com/9fqcY1LemN — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) March 4, 2021

After Epic Games updated its mobile Fortnite app to bypass Apple's transaction system with one of its own, the tech giant quickly removed the game from its iOS app store. Fortnite has been unavailable to iOS gamers since Aug 13, 2020, as Epic Games and Apple battle in the courts over the legality of Epic's actions and the monopoly Apple holds over developers by forcing them to use their transaction system to process in-game payments.

The trial on 3 May will be held without a jury after Apple's initial countersuit specifically asked for a trial by jury. Since then, both Epic and Apple have concluded that the case is better decided by a judge.

"Epic and Apple have met and conferred, and the parties agree that Epic's claims and Apple's counterclaims should be tried by court, and not by a jury"

The agreement was made so both Epic's initial suit and Apple's countersuit could be tried simultaneously, without the need for two separate trials.

Epic Games filed an initial antitrust lawsuit against Apple in August, once Fortnite was removed from the App Store following Epic's introduction of a direct payment option in Fortnite that subverted Apple's 30% fee.

Apple has filed a countersuit, claiming Epic violated its terms of service by not paying the 30% and is seeking reparations.

